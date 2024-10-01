Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re reading this, chances are you probably were a fan of the viral Barbiecore movement. Margot Robie‘s role in Greta Gerwig‘s 2023 Barbie inspired Us to opt for the sweetest pink shades. We stocked up on everything from vibrant pink clothes to powdery home decor essentials and makeup. Celebrity makeup artist and beauty founder Patrick Ta teamed up with Mattel’s Barbie for an iconic limited-edition collection that breathes new life into the trend.

The two-piece gloss and blush duo collection just so happens to deliver Barbiecore-approved pink shades. Malibu Dreamhouse is a glossy yet timeless nod to Barbie’s classic oceanfront mansion. The nourishing gloss enhances shine while the peppermint-enriched formula delivers an instant plumping effect. She’s a Barbie Doll is a creme and powder blush due that uses patented biomimetic pigments to achieve a natural yet pigmented finish.

Get the Patrick Ta x Barbie Blush Duo and Lip Plumper Set for $64 at Sephora!

Ta raved about the new collaboration in a press release obtained by WWW. “We’re so excited to be teaming up with Barbie for our first brand collaboration,” Ta said. “The timing felt so right for a major moment coming up on our five-year anniversary.” The California native added, “Barbie is a trendsetter in the fashion and beauty world, and as an artist, the perfect muse. Creating a pink collection that felt powerful and encouraged confidence and self-empowerment was a must.”

Available at Sephora and Patrick Ta Beauty, this duo is an ideal stocking stuffer for the beauty lover in your life. It’s a great pick for loved ones who can’t get enough of all things Barbie. If you ask Us, few things feel better than a nostalgic touch to an already flawless makeup routine.

