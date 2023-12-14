Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you haven’t heard, Pantone announced that the color of the year for 2024 is Peach Fuzz. The cozy, warm hue is meant to express comfort, happiness and compassion and it’s the perfect embodiment of the soft-girl era.

We’re all for incorporating Peach Fuzz fashion into your closet, but we’re also going to be adding the peachy keen color to our makeup and skincare routines. A cross between orange and pink, the peachy hue can be worn by all skin tones on their lips, face, and eyes. The soft hue brightens your complexion no matter how you wear it — and there are plenty of ways. Below, you’ll find our favorite Peach Fuzz beauty products, from lip glosses and blushes, to nail lacquers and even perfumes. A single swipe of any of these items will make you feel prettier than a peach!

Best Peach Fuzz Lip Products

1. Glossy Perfection: There are so many great lip glosses available, but Kopari pretty much perfected the peachy hue of its Beachy Peach Lip Glossy. Made with shea butter, coconut oil and squalane, it feels moisturizing and doesn’t leave behind a sticky feeling commonly associated with glosses — just $16!

2. Double Duty: Monochromatic makeup is one of those trends that isn’t going anywhere. For a matching peachy lip and cheek look, I love using the Kaja Jelly Charm Lip & Blush Stain in Peach Fizz. As a bonus it comes with an adorable little key chain so you can always keep it with you — just $25!

3. Fresh as a Peach: Ward off dry winter lips with this supercharged sparkling peach lip scrub from Sara Happ. It smells like ripe peaches and gently buffs away dead skin to reveal the softest, plumpest pout — was $26, now just $22!

4. The Most Comfortable Lipstick: This satin lipstick from Anastasia Beverly Hills imparts vibrant color and a velvety light finish in a single swipe. I’ll be wearing the shade Warm Peach all year long — just $23!

Best Peach Fuzz Face Products

5. Blend and Go: Liquid blush looks oh-so natural because it sinks into your complexion. My current favorite is this Liquid Flush Cheek Tint from Monika Blunder Beauty in Salzburg (a peachy pink hue). The clean formula is safe for the most sensitive skin and it seamlessly blends with just a few taps of my finger. Plus, the little tube lasts forever — just $28!

6. A Little Shimmer: This highlighter-blush hybrid from BareMinerals gives you an ethereal glow with the swipe of a brush. The Shimmering Peach hue also happens to complement every skin tone — just $26!

7. Travel-Friendly: Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Beauty Blush Wand may be the most convenient blush on the market. Simply dab the matte formula onto your cheekbones and blend with your fingers. The Peach Pop hue is go-to color in the summer — was $42, now just $36!

8. Monochromatic Must-Have: Nudestix Matte Luxe All-Over Face Blush Stick is a one-stop product that can do literally everything. (It even has a brush on the other side for seamless blending.) Swipe Pretty Peachy across your cheeks, dab it on your eyes, and even apply it to your lips…and voila! You have a cohesive makeup look in seconds — just $35!

Best Peach Fuzz Eye Products

9. Special Surprise: The peachy color palette on the L’Oréal Paris Paradise Enchanted Eyeshadow Palette is to die for… but we’re completely obsessed with the fact that it’s also peach-scented — was $15, now just $11!

10. Your New Favorite Shadow: Everyone needs a gorgeous peach eyeshadow in their makeup collection. (Personally, it’s my most worn color!) So, why not get an oversized compact that will last you for ages? Neen’s Pretty Shady Pressed Pigment in Fuzzy contains the perfect amount of sparkle to draw attention to your eyes — just $29!

11. Swipe and Go: Don’t have a lot of time to finish your makeup? Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Incandescent will come in handy — was $33, now just $28!

12. Make a Statement: Sure, graphic liner looks cool in black, but utilizing other colors — like peach! — will transform your end look into a masterpiece. 19/99 Beauty’s Precision Color Pencil in Fiore is absolutely striking, and is safe for use along the eyes, lips and cheeks — just $26!

Best Peach Fuzz Nail Products:

13. Prettiest Mani: I usually hate doing my nails at home, unless I’m using KBShimmer polishes. I plan to fully embrace Pantone’s color of the year by wearing Flip Out on my fingers and toes — just $12!

14. Splurge a Little: Treat yourself to the Hermes Les Mains nail enamel in shade Rose Horizon. It also makes for an incredible stocking stuffer — just $55!

Best Peach Fuzz Perfumes

15. Sunrise Vibes: Everything about Pacifica Sunrise Moon Perfume — from the gradient bottle to the fresh-smelling juice inside — embodies the warm feeling of peach fuzz. Notes of peach, cardamom and mandarin make it a joy-inducing citrusy scent — just $22!

16. Peach Fields Forever: Summer may be months away, but you can get a taste of the carefree summer energy any time you spritz Skylar Peach Fields. Peach, vanilla and sandalwood create a bright, mood-boosting scent that feels like a hug in a bottle — just $90!

Best Peach Fuzz Skincare

17. Fresh Face: This peachy keen face mask from Byroe combines antioxidant-rich donut peach with kombucha and fermented clay to clear out clogged pores and reveal glowing, smooth skin — just $70!

18. Minimize Pores: Struggle with large pores and excess sebum? The Skin Food Peach Sake Pore Serum notably addresses both pesky concerns — just $16!

