Retinol may be the gold standard anti-aging skincare ingredient, but it’s also ridiculously finicky. It should only be applied at night because it can make your skin extra sensitive to the sun . . . and it’s only more difficult to incorporate it into your routine in the summer; it’s super potent and shouldn’t be used every night or else your skin could get red and flaky; oh, and if you have sensitive skin in general, you might not be able to use retinol whatsoever because of how strong it is. If only there were a gentle solution that could help minimize wrinkles, sagginess and discoloration without the side effects . . . oh wait, there is! And it’s all natural.

Bakuchiol has been lauded as “nature’s retinol” for the way it gently addresses all of the same skincare concerns, and you can find it in the affordable Peak Scents Organic Rose Phyto3 Babchi Serum. This plant-based serum calls upon the power of bakuchiol, along with aloe, rosehip, evening primrose and a variety of botanicals to quickly and effectively revamp your skin.

Peak Scents skincare is all about creating plant-based remedies for your skin so you can constantly glow. As the latest addition to the Rose Phyto3 line, the Babchi Serum utilizes a mild yet effective 4% bakuchiol to boost the skin rejuvenation process and collagen production. It’s a known fact that as we age our skin’s natural ability to build collagen decreases, which leads to sagging skin and wrinkles. By smoothing this onto your skin every evening, you give your skin a boost of collagen to reverse those aging effects.

One of the best things about bakuchiol is that it’s not just a stellar anti-aging ingredient, but rather an all-in-one multitasker that addresses a slew of concerns including hyperpigmentation, acne, dryness and the appearance of pores. Surprisingly enough, the serum doesn’t feel goopy or heavy even with all of those benefits. It maintains a silky, lightweight texture that quickly absorbs into skin and allows you to finish your routine with a moisturizer.

Shoppers of all ages have been major fans of the serum since it debuted. “The Babchi Serum has helped my overall complexion and softened fine lines and wrinkles. I love the feel of it on my skin, it’s lightweight and not sticky. All the Rose Phyto3 products are amazing,” one middle-aged reviewer writes. While another one mentions that “My 13 year old daughter has been struggling with her skin for the past 5 years. We decided to take this natural approach and it has cleared up her skin. She loves it! Confidence booster! Thank you!! 🩷”

Why put your skin through the retinol uglies when you can skip any irritation with the Peak Scents Organic Rose Phyto3 Babchi Serum? See what the hype is about today!

