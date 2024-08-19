Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you asked my friends to describe my skincare routine in one word, they’d probably say “excessive.” Listen, I get it — is it completely necessary to have an eight-step regimen for both morning and night? Probably not, but my skin is glowing! I am so consistent with my skincare that it pains me to cut back when I’m traveling. While I often need to leave my full-sized serums and moisturizers behind, I will never, ever, board a flight without the Permatory 24K Gold Gel Crystal Collagen Eye Masks in my carry-on.

Because airplane cabins are notoriously dry, being in the air can suck moisture from your skin. Think about it — have you ever landed at your destination and felt drier than the Sahara Desert? The lack of humidity is to blame. I really struggle with dry under-eyes, and these luxe (yet affordable!) eye patches have been the sole reason I appear bright-eyed and chipper at touchdown.

Get the Permatory 24K Gold Gel Crystal Collagen Eye Masks 30-Pack for $10 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Right before take-off on every flight — especially red eyes — I place these gel masks right under my eyes. I immediately get a cooling jolt that relaxes and soothes my skin. This little sensation helps me settle into every long-haul flight. Then, I let them work their magic, infusing my delicate eye skin with hyaluronic acid and collagen protein. These two powerhouse ingredients enhance water retention and boost elasticity to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. 24K gold (yes, these are made with real gold) also refreshes the skin and minimizes the appearance of dark circles.

I’ve tried a variety of under-eye masks in the past during flights, yet these are the most convenient due to their individually packaged pairs. I can easily slip one or two into the smallest pocket of my personal item, which is invaluable for someone like me who is a chronic over-packer. I simply wouldn’t have the space to pack an entire container of all 30 masks!

Disclaimer: You may get weird looks from the people sitting next to you, but in my book, a few awkward glances are worth feeling and looking your best once you reach your destination. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told I look like I got a full night’s sleep after a red-eye thanks to these handy patches. Plus, at $10 for 30 pairs, you’ll be stocked up for the next few years of travel. Although, I don’t blame you if you want to use them daily either.

When you’re making your travel checklist for your next trip, be sure to include the Permatory 24K Gold Gel Crystal Collagen Eye Masks!

