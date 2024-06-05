Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a fan of Farm Rio’s rich mom designs, then you’ll want to snag this resort two-piece set, an affordable alternative to the designer brand’s pieces. The Perbai linen two-piece set encompasses all the summer vibes, plus it looks fantastic on all figures for only $39!

The set features a beachy print with sunsets, clam shells, palm trees and more. It has multiple cream, pink and orange hues that tie the print together. Aside from the chic aesthetic details, Perbai’s set is silky soft and cooling against the body, thanks to its linen and polyester blend. The pants have a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette that’s paired with a drawstring waist for optimal comfort. While the top boasts a turn down lapel collar, cuffed short sleeves, button front, dropped shoulders and curved hem. You can also opt for a shorts version that’s just as stunning.

Get the Perbai Linen Two-Piece Set at Amazon for $39! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Even though this summer outfit is newer to Amazon, shoppers are already in love with it. One reviewer said the set is “so much better” than they thought it would be. They also added “I was worried this would feel and look very cheap, but I took a gamble, and it’s so cute! I get so many compliments when I wear it! I kinda hope the tiktok girlies don’t discover it, I want to gatekeep it, it’s so cute!”

“It is comfortable, and the material is cool and baggy,” another shared. “I like it so much that I don’t know if they should be just pjs or if I need to wear them out with huge wedges and big chunky gold earrings.”

If your summer wardrobe is lacking, grab this set to wear all season long while it’s still in stock. It’s also available in five other prints. Trust Us, you’re not going to want to miss this!

