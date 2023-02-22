Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Surprise skincare deal alert! When a great sale pops up on a high-end product out of the blue, it feels like a gift from the beauty gods. With that in mind, we happened to stumble upon one at Amazon that you won’t want to miss.

This seriously high-end eye serum from celeb-favorite skincare brand Perricone MD is definitely not as accessible at full price, but right now, it’s up for grabs for a whopping 30% off discount! This is a serious steal which rarely occurs outside of Black Friday, so if you’ve been looking for a lifting and tightening eye treatment, now is the time to get in on the action.

Originally $72 On Sale: $50 You Save 31%

This serum is formulated to help lift, tighten and firm up the skin all around the eye area with regular and consistent use. It’s not an instant tightening treatment, but it certainly pays off in the long run according to reviewers. It can also help to brighten the eye area and reduce the look of both dark circles and puffiness. The two main ingredients working here are DMAE, which is a compound proven to help improve all of the eye area concerns this serum is meant to tackle, and hyaluronic acid — which famously helps with overall hydration.

The formula of this serum is described as “featherweight,” and shoppers agree that the consistency of the formula feels amazing when applied. You can use it twice a day in the morning and at night, which is the best way to snag maximum results from this product. The anti-aging effects may not happen in a flash, but shoppers say if you stick with it, you’ll be thrilled with the results!

Originally $72 On Sale: $50 You Save 31%

Amazon deals like this one aren’t necessarily advertised, so it’s all about being a savvy shopper and searching for your next fabulous find. That’s why we made sure to alert all skincare savants of this deal ASAP — we’re certainly not sleeping on this deal, so join Us while you still can!

Get the Perricone MD High Potency Classics Firming Eye Lift Serum (originally $72) on sale for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

