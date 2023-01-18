Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holy luxury! There may be plenty of sleepwear options on the market, but when it comes to the perfect pajamas, few brands boast the utter quality of Petite Plume. The ultra-chic label, founded by former CIA officer Emily Hikade (seriously!), first launched in 2015 — and it’s amassed an impressive celebrity following along the way. Think Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Hart and even Prince George — royal-approved!

Their latest endeavor is an attire collaboration with The Colony Palm Beach, a beloved hotel in Palm Beach, Florida known for its stunning decor and pink (like, really pink) aesthetic. Chances are, you’ve seen one of your favorite influencers post up and take some snaps on their lush grounds — and now, you can get the look at home with these luxe offerings made from the finest fabrics around. Best of all, with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, these picks will make the ultimate gift for your SO, bestie, kid and beyond — scroll on to shop!

This Lovely Logo Set

To drift off to dreamland in style, this white and green pajama set (which features the hotel’s logo on the pocket) is a classic pick that’s sure to impress. It’s also available for the gents and youngsters (just $58)!

Get the Colony Hotel x PP Women’s White with Green Piping Pajama Set for just $94 at Petite Plume!

This Adorable Stripe Set

If you or someone you want to spoil is a hot sleeper, then this is the pair of pajamas to score. Not only are they made from impossibly soft Peruvian Pima cotton, this jersey knit is incredibly breathable to ensure a comfortable slumber. Plus, they will look wildly cute just lounging around the house. New Saturday morning uniform? We think so!

Get the Colony Hotel x PP Luxe Pima Cotton Pink Short Set for just $98 at Petite Plume!

This Vibrant Men’s Set

Pink and green are the unofficial shades of Palm Beach, so it’s no surprise this exclusive set reps the iconic color combo. Made from top-notch cotton, this set is yarn-dyed to minimize fading. It’s also available in women’s and children’s sizes — so the whole crew can match!

Get the Colony Hotel x PP Men’s Exclusive Print Pajama Set for just $94 at Petite Plume!

This Sumptuous Silk Eye Mask

Made from Mulberry silk, this eye mask is what you need to turn a normal night into a lavish getaway!

Get the Colony Hotel x PP 100% Mulberry Silk Eye Mask for just $46 at Petite Plume!

Shop more fabulous finds at Petite Plume here!

Looking for a great beauty buy? Shop our top picks below!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!