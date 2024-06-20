Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ahhhh tanning beds . . . remember when they were all the rage? I, for one, never visited one (as a fair-skinned redhead, there was no chance that I would gain any sort of color), though in high school, going to the tanning salon was a weekly ritual for my friends. As we got closer and closer to prom, I had gal pals who would spend as much time as possible in those tanning beds to get an enviable I-just-got-back-from-vacation type of glow. If only they knew then what we all know now.

Tanning beds are one of the leading causes of skin cancer. And while that fact takes up the most headline space, they also speed up photo-aging, resulting in premature wrinkles, discoloration and more. In a perfect world, we’d be able to go back in time and stop ourselves from ever stepping foot in those UV chambers. Not all hope is lost, though. With potent skincare products infused with vitamin C, people are able to address and even reverse some of the damage that has been done.

Our current favorite is the Philosophy Turbo Booster, a unique powder formula that is meant to be mixed in with your existing serum or moisturizer to boost their anti-aging capabilities. Simply add a tiny spoonful into your liquid formulations before patting onto your face to experience the benefits. Vitamin C is a natural antioxidant that may effectively reverse signs of aging like fine lines and dark spots while brightening your complexion so you look naturally glowy.

Get the Philosophy Turbo Booster for $42 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This product has flown relatively under the radar, yet those who have tried it become hooked from the first use. Part of the reason is because this booster doesn’t oxidize like other vitamin C serums. You see, the ingredient, while effective, is very unstable and finicky. Exposure to air and light can often render the antioxidant ineffective. That isn’t possible with this booster thanks to the powder format.

“I have had the unfortunate event of running into a lot of really crappy serums and moisturizers that have a lot of fragrance and oxidize before you’re even halfway done with the product or have broken me out the next morning,” one reviewer explains. “I have been combining half a scoop of the turbo booster with my moisturizer and have noticed a world of a difference in my acne scarring. My skin is smoother, not as oily and the treatment works well with the mild AHA and BHA acids I have in my skin care routine. I know the bottle will last quite a bit of time, and if kept tightly closed and in a dark, cool space, I don’t have to worry about it breaking down and reducing in potency.”

You might not be able to time travel and convince yourself to not step in the tanning bed, but this booster can help you get one step closer to healthy skin! Be sure to try it out and experience it for yourself.

