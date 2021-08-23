Find Out What Sets This Hair Loss Vitamin Apart From the Rest

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Dramatic hair shedding (more than 80 hairs a day) and noticeable hair loss can happen for a variety of reasons — it’s a fact of life. It may be stress-related, nutrition-related or environment-related. And hair loss just happens naturally as you get older. Many aspects of your overall health — aspects you can control — play a major role in the appearance and health of your hair. Maybe you’re lacking some type of support or need some extra help to get your mane back to its full glory!

Vitamins that are specifically formulated to help support hair health and growth and reduce shedding are an excellent, healthy way to address hair loss. There are several brands to choose from, but we specifically want to single out Phyllotex™ hair vitamin. According to the brand’s lab research, the Phyllotex hair loss supplement has been proven at the cellular level to work in four different ways so your hair can stop shedding, look fuller and grow longer!

Get the Phyllotex™ hair loss vitamin for prices starting at $40 — plus get an extra 20% off with code: PHYTEX20 at checkout!

Hair health is at least as much about what you put into your body as it is about topical treatments. The way that Phyllotex™ hair loss supplement works is it supports hair growth in four distinct ways, all on the biological level. Let Us break it down: 1) the Phyllotex™ blend of drug-free, all-natural ingredients provides nutrients that are proven to be essential for hair health. 2) The formulation is designed to promote blood circulation so your follicles receive those essential nutrients. 3) Phyllotex’s super healthy ingredients are also proven to improve your hair’s strength against environmental stressors like UV rays and pollutants and finally, 4) Phyllotex™ blocks the follicles from damage produced by a naturally occurring protein nicknamed “the hair assassin” that most of us produce more of as we age. These are, in a nutshell, the four ways that Phyllotex™ hair supplement works to help your locks look fabulous and luscious!

Phyllotex™ is easy to use too: Just take the vitamin capsule once in the morning and once at night. The important thing to keep in mind? Well, this isn’t a magic pill that works overnight — you need to try to take it consistently for at least a few months for noticeable results. But when you do stay on track, you could be amazed how much progress you make!

That’s why we love the particular offer that’s happening right now. Typically, a four-month supply costs $128, which is already a great deal — but with the code: PHYTEX20 at checkout, the price drops down to just $102.40! One reviewer said that after four months on Phyllotex™, their hair grew “several inches,” was “thicker” and everyone around them noticed how much better it appeared. Naturally, endless compliments followed! This is a great opportunity to give this healthy vitamin a try — Phyllotex™ has worked for so many other people, it may be just the thing to keep your gorgeous hair from shedding or bring your hair back to life.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists, packaging, products, product images, and/or stated or visual results. We recommend that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming any product. Content on this site is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed healthcare professional. Information and statements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!