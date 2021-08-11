Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What are some of the most important criteria you look for when buying new beauty products? We definitely check for key ingredients, ease of use and value — but what truly convinces us to buy or not buy a product is other shoppers’ opinions. We always look to the reviews, and when we’re browsing, we love to sort by what the most popular products are, knowing we’ll probably love them too!

Luckily, Amazon has a whole section of beauty bestsellers — and it’s updated hourly, so you know these are truly the most popular products of the moment. The list contains 100 products, but we’ve picked out 21 of our absolute favorites for you to check out first!

21 of the Most Popular Beauty Products on Amazon

1. There are plenty of pimple patches out there now, but the original hydrocolloid Mighty Patch is by far the most popular on Amazon — and one of our personal faves!

2. Ahh, the satisfaction that comes with using one of these Aliver foot peel masks. Gross, but definitely satisfying.

3. Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of this Bio-Oil, which may help with scars and stretch marks. Duchess Kate is reportedly a fan as well!

4. When we think of hair dryer brushes, we automatically think of this Revlon One-Step tool. Look at that unbelievable number of reviews!

5. Want longer, stronger, more dramatic lashes? This GrandeLASH-MD serum may produce noticeable results in as little as one month!

6. No one wants to talk about it, but we’ve all probably looked for some kind of facial hair remover at some point. This sleek Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover is an ultra-loved pick!

7. If your nails and cuticles are always breaking and cracking, this Onyx Hard As Hoof strengthening cream may change everything!

8. “Don’t pop your pimples!” Okay, but what if we expertly extract them using this BESTOPE five-piece set?

9. Many beloved mascaras cost at least $20, but this essence Lash Princess mascara is just $5. False lash effect, here we come!

10. Stimulate your scalp and gently brush through your hair in the shower with this silicone HEETA scalp massager!

11. Cracking, callused heels? These Maryton pumice stone scrubbers could be a major help. They have two sides with different levels of coarseness too!

12. If you want to try out micellar water, then this Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is the way to go. Khloe Kardashian is a big fan!

13. If you wish your hair would grow faster and take on some extra body, this Viviscal densifying elixir is a premium pick!

14. Dealing with dry skin on your arms, legs, hands and beyond? This classic Aquaphor Healing Ointment is an intensive treatment you’ll reach for over and over again!

15. Whether you’re feeling achy from working or working out, this Solimo epsom salt soak could become a must in your nightly self-care routine!

16. This buttery-soft and shiny NYX lip gloss is the non-sticky lip gloss you’ve been dreaming of. It comes in so many colors!

17. One of many A+ picks from the dermatologist-favorite brand, this CeraVe eye cream is gentle yet majorly hydrating, aiming to fight off dark circles and puffiness!

18. This Olaplex conditioner is all about strengthening hair. We’ve seen so many celebs use Olaplex, including Jennifer Lopez!

19. Set your makeup with some “cloud-like softness” — a.k.a. this Coty Airspun loose powder!

20. Perfect your cat eye with this fine-tipped NYX Epic Ink Liner!

21. Never underestimate the power of buying a new, high-quality tweezer like this Revlon Expert Slant Tip Tweezer. Stop struggling with those stragglers and strays!

