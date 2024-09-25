Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you don’t consider yourself a seasoned chef, the prospect of whipping up a homemade pizza is a daunting task. From letting the dough rise to crisping the crust and ensuring the toppings don’t get soggy, there are seemingly endless considerations with pizza making. It’s no wonder most of Us opt for our local Papa Johns!

But those who frequent pizza joints know the pizza is inconsistent at best. Sometimes it’ll be drool-worthy, other times it’s cold, soggy, greasy, salty or some frightening combination of the above. (Plus, pizza from pizza chains is loaded with sodium!) If you want a pizza that’s consistently amazing every time, it’s about time you started making your own — yes, even if you’ve never tried your hand at it!

Related: These Cozy Boots on Amazon Look and Feel Exactly Like Uggs Uggs are cool again! Just like flare jeans, capri pants, New Balance sneakers and Abercrombie & Fitch, certain brands and styles have made massive comebacks in the fashion world — mini Ugg boots are one of them. Now that we’ve officially entered the lovely season of fall, you’ll start to notice these cozy numbers all […]

The best pizza comes from stone pizza ovens and while you can’t fit an entire pizza oven in your kitchen, you can fit this countertop pizza maker! It has a real ceramic stone bottom suitable for a 12-inch pie. When we tell you a homemade pizza will replace your Friday Domino’s order, we mean it!

Whether you opt for a homemade, frozen, gluten-free, cauliflower or any other type of crust, this pizza oven is designed to cook any type of pizza to perfection in just six minutes. It has heat coils on the top and bottom to ensure the pizza cooks evenly and doesn’t burn. There’s also a viewing window for you to watch it cook in real time! (And trust Us when we say it’s more entertaining than most T.V. shows.)

Dual temperature knobs make it easy to control the crispiness of your crust and toppings. And while most ovens reach a maximum of 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this ceramic pizza oven can reach 800 degrees. In other words, you’re guaranteed that crispy crust you seek!

Since this pizza oven is electrically powered, it can be set on the counter and plugged into any nearby outlet. It’s sleek and compact enough to be left out on the countertop, but if you’d prefer to store it away, you can do that, too! The beauty of this dreamy oven is that it’s easy to move, easy to use and fun to experiment with. And if you really don’t want to make your own crust, this oven also reheats frozen pies!

This gadget makes the perfect gift for the chef, wannabe chef or pizza lover in your life, or the person trying to cook at home more often. Consider grabbing one for your father, mother, brother, boyfriend, bestie, neighbor or coworker this holiday season!

“The influencers were not lying,” one reviewer writes. “I’ll admit that I succumbed to the repeated influencer videos I’ve seen of this pizza maker on Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube. But they did not lie…this thing is fantastic. The pizzas it has been making have been top-notch: so close to the quality of a wood-fired pie, but with so much less hassle.”

Other reviewers say they can “finally make pizzas like the restaurants” that come out like wood-fired Neopolitan-style pizzas. Count Us in!

Get the Piezano Countertop Pizza Oven for $128 (originally $200) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other kitchen gadgets on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!