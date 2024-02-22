This Bubbly Mini Dress Will Have You Fizzing All Night Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, you don’t want to wear the same old dress everyone else has been spotted in. You want to make an entrance, or at the very least have people asking about where you got your dress, what inspired it, etc. All the questions celebrities get to answer during award shows and big appearances, natch. So when you find a dress that fits the bill perfectly, you get it, right?

Related: 17 Chic Winter Dresses That Will Keep You Warm This Holiday Season Season’s greetings! We’re officially less than two weeks away from the winter solstice. It’s time to pull out your comfiest fabrics, because cold weather is approaching! From sweater tights to insulated outerwear, you can’t go wrong with adding plush fabrics to your wardrobe to ensure that you stay warm no matter how frigid the weather […]

Imagine you found the dress, you love it, and it’s just $15. Even better, it’s at Walmart! You probably have one in your neighborhood or know where one is. And you probably have $15 if you’re in the market for a new dress. And this one that we’ve found recently is the perfect head-turning option for any spring or Easter events you might either be throwing or going to in the next few months.

Get the Planet Gold Mock Neck Bubble Mini Dress for just $15 at Walmart!

The Planet Gold Mock Neck Bubble Mini Dress is a fun bodycon mini dress that, for $15, looks like you snagged it from your favorite designer. Made of party polyester and part Spandex, it’s lined with fun bubbles all over the dress, and it slides right over and skims your curves. You just slip it over your head and pair it with your favorite tights or boots! It comes in an eye-catching bright pink or a black if you want something a tiny bit more understated.

Get the Planet Gold Mock Neck Bubble Mini Dress for just $15 at Walmart!

The bubbles lend a fun, “fizzy” feeling, like you’re a big, walking can of soda. It’s such a fun look that you rarely see, if ever, and it’s modest enough for family events and shows enough skin for when you want to rock your own style. You’ll be ready to head out to anything and everything when you rock this dress. Even if it’s just for posing in your mirror, there’s tons to love about it, so just get it for that lousy $15!

Get the Planet Gold Mock Neck Bubble Mini Dress for just $15 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us