This Round Hairdryer Brush Is Specifically Made for International Travel

We have huge travel plans for 2023! For the first time in three years, traveling abroad has never felt more normal — and we know so many shoppers out there are finally planning their dream trips for the spring, summer and fall.

Packing for a huge vacation is usually a bit stressful, but we have some great products which should be on your radar — starting with this hairdryer brush from Plavogue! Even if you already have a similar brush for your everyday life, trust Us — this is the one you want to pack for your travels abroad.

We’ve all seen countless iterations of this hot tool and probably tried out a few models, but what makes this one different is the dual voltage feature. The brush comes with an adapter which can plug into standard European outlets and adapt the voltage level so you don’t blow a fuse and cause unwanted problems while getting ready at your hotel, Airbnb or cruise ship. We’ve all heard of it happening before and want to avoid that sticky situation!

That said, international adaptability isn’t the only thing that this brush has going for it. The design makes giving yourself a salon-worthy blowout incredibly easy and fast. It has three different settings, one of which is a cool option, which distributes the airflow evenly through your hair as you brush to create volume.

Even though reviewers say they bought this dryer brush specifically for travel, some love it so much, it’s replaced the item they typically use at home! It apparently measures up to hot tools which may have been around longer than this model, and it offers the dual voltage advantage so you don’t have to purchase more than one brush for your styling needs. Shoppers say they have had great experiences with this brush so far, whether they’re using it in the comfort of their own bathroom or on a far-flung destination trip. Loving it!

See it: Get the Plavogue Hair Dryer Brush (originally $80) on sale for $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

