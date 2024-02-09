Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Most of the time when we think of cardigans, we think of simple, cozy knits that bring us extra warmth in the winter months. We often get so caught up thinking about how the extra layer will keep us warm that we forget we can switch up the style and make it extra chic. With Prettygarden’s Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater, you can skip the basic knits and bring some pizzazz to your winter wardrobe.

What gives the sweater some extra panache is its interesting preppy style and zigzag design that is undoubtedly eye-catching. The design isn’t anything too crazy — but it’s just enough to bring some extra flair to any outfit it’s paired with.

Get the Prettygarden Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater for just $49 at Amazon!

The cardigan delivers a fashionable take on a school uniform-inspired style with its striped, ribbed wrist cuffs and trim. It also has a V-neckline and button-up closure. Going down the front of each side of the cardigan, the flocked zigzag design rises above the surface of the rest of the knit, standing out all the more against the solid backdrop.

Shoppers say they “appreciate the durability” of this sweater’s 100% polyester material, since it’s able to retain its shape and color “even after multiple washes.” It’s made of a quality knit, which shoppers say is “luxuriously soft” against the skin. It also makes it warm and breathable — ideal for both winter and spring weather.

Style this piece with leggings, a tank and Uggs for a casual coffee run or dress it up a little more with some glitzy jewelry and a nice pair of denim for an afternoon of shopping with friends. Neutral lovers will love the color combinations it comes in, such as black/khaki and white/green, but it also comes in a pink option for those who want an extra pop of color.

This sweater is proof that elevating your winter wardrobe doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive, as it comes in at just $49 on Amazon. For a sweater of which shoppers say the “craftsmanship is impeccable,” this is truly an incredible deal!

See it: Prettygarden Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater for just $49 at Amazon!

