Figuring out the best way to showcase your style during the winter — without sacrificing warmth — is a tricky task. Think about it! Whether you prefer festive designs or functional clothing, there’s always a chance that your new grail won’t keep you warm and cozy. As it pertains to cardigans, as long as they’re snug and comfy, it’s usually a winner. With that in mind, we found a boho-chic-inspired cardigan on sale at Amazon — it’s just $25!

The Bestshe boho cardigan sweater is soft and snug enough to become your new winter favorite. It features a 100% acrylic soft fabric blend which won’t shrink and will keep its lovely color longer. Additionally, it offers an open-front design — meaning you can wear it as a poncho, a shawl or a cardigan. Just keep in mind it’s best to hand or machine wash this piece in cold water!

Get the Bestshe Boho Cardigan Sweater for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication are but subject to change.

Also, there are a few ways to style this boho-chic cardigan. For example, rock this garment with your favorite jeans and boots for a look emphasizing comfort and warmth while you run your errands this winter. Or, if the moment calls, team it with sleek trousers and powerful pumps for a sophisticated-yet-cozy ensemble.

With regards to this versatile cardigan, one Amazon reviewer said, “[It’s] So soft and warm, cottony and not synthetic like some of the others, which people complain of slipping off. No cons whatsoever! Don’t hesitate!”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “It looks great. Soft, smooth fabric, not stiff like other fabrics. Color and design as indicated. Complete coverage and good length. Lightweight, not too heavy and not too thick. Overall, great quality!”

If you’re not sold yet, a savvy shopper added, “This is gorgeous! I loved it from the second I took it out of the package. Very soft. [It’s] Not cheesy or cheap. It’s comfy and warm. It’s very flattering no matter what your size! If you appreciate the boho appearance and style this is a MUST-have for your clothes collection! I highly recommend it. I love it!”

If you’re looking for a cozy cardigan to help you get through winter, this fabulous boho beauty may be perfect for you!

