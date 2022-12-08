Shoppers Are Gushing Over How Soft This Loose Open-Front Cardigan Is

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All sweaters are designed to feel soft and cozy, but there are some which effortlessly take that sensation to the next level! How you reach the peak of comfort ultimately comes down to the quality of the material the knit is made from, and you may have to dish out a premium price to achieve greatness.

But that’s not the case with this adorable open-front cardigan from PRETTYGARDEN! Shoppers can’t get over how soft it is and are impressed by its quality — especially considering its affordable price tag.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Open Front Oversized Cardigan (originally $50) on sale for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Reviewers claim the quality of this knit is “on point,” and note it has the “feel of something more expensive.” The way it’s designed is also worth noting — we absolutely adore oversized sweaters like this one! It has a longer hem, which makes it ideal for teaming with your go-to leggings.

This sweater has a lighter feel, which may not be the best for particularly cold days — but you can easily slip thicker tops underneath the cardigan for extra warmth. And even though there’s some added material at hand, we actually think you can layer a jacket on top as well — particularly a puffer!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Open Front Oversized Cardigan (originally $50) on sale for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The lettering on the back is another detail shoppers are swooning over. It exudes a casual and easygoing vibe, and it channels the aesthetic of a varsity jacket. There are a ton of color options to choose from, and each hue has the lettering in black — with the exception of the black cardigan (which features white font). We can always use more sweaters like this in our wardrobe, and if you’re looking for a simple last-minute holiday gift, this could be the hit knit you’ve been waiting to find!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Open Front Oversized Cardigan (originally $50) on sale for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!