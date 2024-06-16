Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have one really bad habit: I’m perpetually running late. Most of the time it’s because I have such a tough time figuring out what to wear! My friends know that I’ll be 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule unless I have someone helping me pick out an outfit. It’s a true struggle honestly, and it’s something I’ve been trying to work on for a while now.

The key to curing my lateness lies in easy one-and-done outfits, like dresses and rompers, though most of the options I own are better suited for fancier occasions. Luckily, with this pant set from Prettygarden in my wardrobe, I now have a foolproof option for more casual hangout days and vacation rendezvous.

Get the Prettygarden Sleeveless Crop Top and Pants Set for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

It always felt like so much work to pick out a full outfit — I’m talking a top and bottom . . . not to mention accessories — that looked cohesive. With stylish matching sets, like the Prettygarden Sleeveless Crop Top and Pants Set, I can officially take out the guess work with putting together a stylish look. I love the flattering silhouette of the set: The pants have a relaxed, wide-legged feel that’s comparable to my favorite pajama pants, while the top features a flattering flowy fit. The squiggle hemline calls the resurgence of ’70s fashion trends that are reappearing everywhere, and gives the overall look a fun mod twist.

It’s rare to find matching sets that are offered in so many different colors, but this one has loads of options, ranging from neutrals like tan, black and white, as well as more colorful picks like pink and royal blue (my favorite). Regardless of the color you choose, you can rest assured that the set will go with just about any footwear. I like to wear it with espadrille sandals or white sneakers, depending on my activity or mood.

Another unsung perk of this set? According to shoppers it makes for a super chic airport ‘fit! “I love this outfit! It is super cute and the fabric hangs beautifully,” one Amazon reviewer says. “I also love that it’s 2 pieces – not a jumpsuit (where you have to strip to use the bathroom). I can wear each piece separately for a more casual look. It’s also super comfortable, and the length is perfect for me. I am going to wear it for an upcoming flight, paired with some white sneakers and a denim jacket.”

So if you’ve been wanting to look effortlessly trendy in record time, this set is the thing to buy. You’ll surprise all of your friends when you show up on time (or maybe even a little early) thanks to this Prettygarden set!

