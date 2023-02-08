This Cutout Knit Top May Be the Most Flattering Sweater on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cutouts are a tricky trend. Out of seemingly nowhere, they have gained massive traction — but not all cutouts are equally chic. When we attempt to trial the fashion fad, we make sure the placement is absolutely perfect! That said, we do tend to gravitate toward cutouts on sweaters, especially options where there’s an at the center of the knit — directly above the chest.

And no sweater nails this type of cutout quite like this knit from PRETTYGARDEN! Shoppers are absolutely obsessed with the fit, and this knit offers up far more versatility than initially meets the eye.

This cutout featured is created by layering two separate sweater pieces over one another. First, there’s the knit ribbed tank top which slightly cropped as the base layer — and on top of that, there’s a long-sleeve, mock-neck shrug-style top. Both are made from the same material, and the neckline and hem of both pieces join forces around the ample cutout visible on the front of the garment. This detail doesn’t appear on the back, so you don’t have to worry about this sweater feeling a bit too airy if you’re rocking it during the winter months.

According to shoppers, the two pieces don’t come attached to one another, which is an excellent bonus in our eyes! This allows you to wear them separately if you want to mix things up a bit, which we always encourage. Reviewers also say the sweater fits true to size, so you’ll snag a nice form-fitting silhouette if you go with your usual order. Additionally, the material is thick, so it will end up feeling very slimming — even though it has a tighter fit. Ecstatic Amazon aficionados have dubbed it one of their favorite sweaters ever — considering the knit comes with two separate pieces, this is an absolute must-have deal for days!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s 2 Piece Cutout Long Sleeve Mock Neck Top for prices starting at $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!