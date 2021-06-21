Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication but are subject to change.

We have so, so many things on our shopping list for Prime Day this year, from new summer clothes, to cool tech, to home essentials and more, but one of the very top things on our list is always beauty. There are countless premium beauty brands on Amazon, and many of them are hosting major deals for this epic shopping event!

If you’re looking to spruce up or totally revamp your anti-aging skincare and beauty routine, look no further. We have the best picks and all of the info right here!

Up to 30% Off La Roche-Posay

Our Absolute Favorite:Many skincare experts agree that SPF is one of the most important steps in any anti-aging skincare routine. It’s obviously important for protecting your skin’s health in other ways too! This La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen has a velvety finish and amazing reviews. During Prime Day, its $22 price is dropped down to just $15!

Other La Roche-Posay Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Sunday Riley

Our Absolute Favorite: Getting your beauty sleep is most definitely a real thing, and this Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil proves it. It’s a gentle retinoid oil that works to improve the appearance of wrinkles while plumping and evening out skin. It was $47, but now it’s just $39!

Other Sunday Riley Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off RevitaLash

Our Absolute Favorite: How could we feature anything other than the truly iconic RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, as loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle? Prepare for your lashes to pack a punch (of beauty!) Originally $98, it’s now only $69!

Other RevitaLash Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Mario Badescu

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s the holy trio! This Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection has changed so many complexions for the better, as evidenced by the huge number of reviews it has on Amazon. It was $21, but it’s just $15 right now!

Other Mario Badescu Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 40% Off NuFACE

Our Absolute Favorite: Feel fabulous in your own body this summer with the help of this NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device. It uses microcurrent technology, claiming to help you achieve tighter, toned skin while smoothing away cellulite. It’s usually $399, but it’s just $239 right now!

Other NuFACE Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 50% Off Peter Thomas Roth

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re all about instant results, you need to check out Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener. It claims to firm skin and smooth out crow’s feet and other eye area wrinkles after just five minutes for a temporary smoothing effect. Originally $38, it’s now just $19!

Other Peter Thomas Roth Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off philosophy

Our Absolute Favorite: Want the benefits of a peel without having to go see a professional? Check out the philosophy Microdelivery Resurfacing Peel. It’s a two-step vitamin C treatment that may help heal sun-damaged, hyperpigmented and aging skin. It was $72, but right now it’s just $50!

Other philosophy Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 32% Off StriVectin

Our Absolute Favorite: Dealing with tech neck or sagging skin? This StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus could be just what you’re looking to add to your skincare shelf. This cream has become a holy grail for so many shoppers. Originally $95, it’s only $65 right now!

Other StriVection Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Alterna

Our Absolute Favorite: CC cream for your hair? Yes, it’s a real thing, and it could be a game-changer for you. This Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream may help hair shine in an entirely new light. Originally $42, it’s now just $29!

Other Alterna Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 33% Off Bioderma

Our Absolute Favorite: There are so many celebrities who love their Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water for taking off their makeup, including Khloe Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. This limited-edition bottle is originally $15, but it’s just $10 for Prime Day!

Other Bioderma Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 38% Off Biolage

Our Absolute Favorite: Dry, brittle hair? Pick up a bottle of Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo. With aloe vera extract, it claims to moisturize hair and help protect it from future damage. Originally $32, it’s now only $20!

Other Biolage Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Cover FX

Our Absolute Favorite: Set your makeup up for success with the famous Cover FX Weightless Blurring Primer, as used by Kaley Cuoco on her wedding day. This silky primer contains butterfly lavender to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores. Originally $38, it’s just $23 for Prime Day!

Other Cover FX Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Crepe Erase

Our Absolute Favorite: All you need is a pearl-sized amount of this fragrance-free Crepe Erase Intensive Body Repair Treatment to potentially start firming up an area of aging skin thanks to nourishing ingredients like shea butter. Originally $79, this cream is now just $55!

Other Crepe Erase Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 35% Off Elemis

Our Absolute Favorite: This clinically-proven Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream might normally be a little too expensive to make its way into your cart, but everything changes today. Originally $160, it’s down to $104 right now!

Other Elemis Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Glo Skin Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to meet the pressed powder of your dreams? If you haven’t been introduced, it’s our pleasure to bring the Glo Skin Beauty Pressed Base Mineral Pressed Powder Foundation into your life. It’s non-comedogenic and has antioxidants for skin protection. Originally $50, it’s now just $30!

Up to 28% Off Glytone

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re been trying to brighten up dark spots and get some glow back into your complexion, this Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex could be your next skincare staple. It’s usually $70, but right now it’s just $52!

Other Glytone Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Grande Cosmetics

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to the eyelash game, Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is another major heavy hitter. Longer, stronger, healthier lashes? Yes, please. Originally $65, it’s $46 for Prime Day!

Other Grande Cosmetics Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Mamonde

Our Absolute Favorite: Mamonde’s Red Energy Recovery Serum is like a little facial in a jar that you can use again and again. The K-beauty brand has done it once again with this revitalizing product. Originally $40, you can grab it for just $28 right now!

Other Mamonde Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Neocutis

Our Absolute Favorite: The eye area is often the first to show signs of aging, but with a cream like this Neocutis Lumière Firm Illuminating and Tightening Eye Cream, you may not have to worry about it in the least. It’s usually $108, but you can nab it for just $76 during Prime Day!

Other Neocutis Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 52% Off Perricone MD

Our Absolute Favorite: This anti-wrinkle Perricone MD Face Firming Serum is a science-backed skincare treatment created to powerfully target lines, wrinkles, uneven texture and tone and loss of firmness. It’s normally $99, but now it’s just $48!

Other Perricone MD Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off PMD Personal Microderm

Our Absolute Favorite: Clogged pores? This PMD Personal Microderm Pro Microdermabrasion Machine claims to suck up and exfoliate dead skin cells for fresh and happy skin. It’s originally $199, but for Prime Day it’s only $139!

Other PMD Personal Microderm Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Pureology

Our Absolute Favorite: If you get home at the end of the day with tangled, frizzy, dry hair, you’ll want to add something like this Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-in Conditioner to your routine. It’s great for protecting dyed locks too. Originally $28, it’s just $20 right now!

Other Pureology Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off R+Co

Our Absolute Favorite: Sick of washing your hair every day, or even every other day? Add R+Co’s Death Valley Dry Shampoo to your haircare regimen. It claims to absorb excess oil while providing major volume for good hair days for days on end. Originally $32, it’s $22 if you grab one right now!

Other R+Co Prime Day Favorites

