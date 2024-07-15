Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Best Prime Day 2024 Home and Kitchen Deals: Shop Keurig, Shark, Ninja and More

By
Home and Kitchen Prime Day Deals
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is in full swing and there are so many sales on the horizon! Want to spruce up your home and kitchen now that the weather is warming up? You’re in luck! Amazon Prime Day is here, and now, you can stock up on home and kitchen deals during the two-day sale!

Almost Time! Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Early Deals and More

Related: Almost Time! Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Early Deals and More

From July 16-17, the retailer will offer massive markdowns during the 10th annual sale.  Whip up meals in a hurry, thanks to discounted air fryers and pressure cookers. Showcase your barista skills with luxe coffee makers and espresso machines for less. There are so many deals and exclusive discounts. We’ve rounded up our top home and kitchen picks. Check them out below.

Best Prime Day 2024 Home and Kitchen Deals

Best Prime Day Instant Pot Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Deals

Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Amazon
See it!

Tired of toiling over a hot oven? These pressure cookers and air fryers make preparing meals quicker, easier, and fun. Pick one up, and you’ll quickly find it at the centerpiece of your meal prep experience.

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know

Best Prime Day Storage and Tupperware Deals

Bandesun Divided Serving Tray with Lid and Handle
Amazon
See it!

Food waste is a huge problem, and it’s hard to fix without proper storage. Fortunately, there are a ton of excellent food containers on sale this Prime Day to help you prevent wastage and save money.

Best Prime Day Coffee and Espresso Machine Deals

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Amazon
See it!

Unleash your inner java monster with these great deals on coffee and espresso machines. From basic models to industrial-grade presses, Prime Day has you covered.

Best Prime Day Home Deals

WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
See it!

Spruce up your home with these can’t-miss discounts on everything from furniture to vacuums and all the other goodies available to deck out your dwelling with. It’s time you saved big on the things you need the most for your sanctuary.

Looking for more? Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 15 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $15

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know

Related: 13 Amazon Deals Happening Now That Might Be Better Than Prime Day

 

Katie Holmes’s Favorite Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges are 20% off Right Now!

Deal of the Day

Katie Holmes’s Favorite Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges are 20% off Right Now! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!