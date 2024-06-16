Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dermatologists have waxed poetic about the anti-aging benefits of retinol for years. The powerful ingredient is known to address and minimize multiple signs of aging including fine lines and wrinkles, sun spots, discoloration and more. While people mainly slather the ingredient across their face, more and more retinol products are appearing for other areas, like full body serums designed to reduce sagging skin and cellulite, retinol eye creams to specifically target the delicate eye area and now even retinol lip gloss.

I’ve been using retinol since my early 20s, and I had never heard of a retinol lip product before discovering the Primera Retinol Volume Lip Serum. It makes sense to extend the anti-aging benefits to your lips — after all, lips are skin too and can also show signs of aging!

Get the Primera Retinol Volume Lip Serum for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

In this multitasking Korean beauty lip serum, retinol works to plump and volumize your pout, which in turn may diminish lip lines and wrinkles for a juicier smile. As a lip product hoarder, I was so intrigued to try it out, and honestly, it is one of the most satisfying lippies to apply.

The Retinol Volume Lip Serum is perhaps the most comfortable lip plumper I’ve ever used. Where many formulas cause an irritating tingling sensation, this one feels cooling and energizing rather than painful. It doesn’t feel the least bit sticky either! I also love the unique applicator. Rather than being a standard doe-foot wand, this one is crafted with smooth silicone that seamlessly glides across my lips. This design ensures that you don’t apply too much product. You only need a tiny bit for the retinol to work its magic.

I’ve only been using the lip serum for a few days, so I can’t attest to the longterm enhancements, but with daily use it could increase lip volume by 15% after four weeks. Reviewers mention that the difference is so noticeable that they stopped considering lip injections. “This actually works AND it is priced right,” one happy customer raves. “It isn’t sticky at all for me and plumps up my lips wonderfully with each and every use. I am shocked at how effective this is and can’t wait to gift a few to friends & family. Wonderful product!”

Korean beauty products always seem to be leaps above the rest of the world in terms of skincare innovations, and this lip serum is no exception. Give your lips some anti-aging love today by adding it to your cart!

