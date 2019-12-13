



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We love a celebration — especially when it means big savings on our favorite products. With that in mind, Privé Revaux is hosting the shopping celebration of the year in honor of co-founder Jamie Foxx‘s birthday!

Right now, the retailer is offering two pairs of sunglasses for just $40! That’s right — $40! Oh, and that even includes all of their celebrity collaborations too! Not sure where to start? Just use promo code: BIRTHDAYS at checkout and scoop up any of these five must-haves!

1. This Chic Circular Pair

Aviators are always in style! Now rounded aviators? That’s even better! This iconic John Lennon-inspired version comes available in three different shades and we want every single one!

Grab The Cameron by Cameron Dove Sunglasses (originally $40) now only $30! Use promo code: BIRTHDAYS at checkout and receive 2 pairs for $40!

2. This Classic Pair

Love the pair above but want something a bit more classic? Not a problem. This bestselling aviator is available in eight different shades and there are no bad options!

Grab The Commando Sunglasses for $30! Use promo code: BIRTHDAYS at checkout and receive 2 pairs for $40!

3. This Icon-Inspired Pair

Any Breakfast at Tiffany’s fans out there? If so, recreate the Holly Golightly look with these stellar shades. The three available versions are the perfect update to the cat eye!

Grab The Hepburn Sunglasses for $30! Use promo code: BIRTHDAYS at checkout and receive 2 pairs for $40!

4. This Matrix-Inspired Pair

Speaking of movies, if you want to live in The Matrix, we’ve got you. The smaller frame is perfectly on trend with pop culture’s current obsession with the ’90s sci-fi blockbuster, and we’re here for it.

Grab The Matrix Sunglasses for $40! Use promo code: BIRTHDAYS at checkout and receive 2 pairs for $40!

5. This Dramatic Pair

Naturally, we saved the boldest for last. Want to elevate your outfit and add some much-needed drama? This is the pair to do just that! The Monroe is perfect for anyone who’s looking for an elegant but edgy accessory.

Grab The Monroe Sunglasses for $40! Use promo code: BIRTHDAYS at checkout and receive 2 pairs for $40! Not your style? Check out additional 2 for $40 sunglasses, also available at Privé Revaux available here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!