In Need of a Last-Minute Gift? Turn to Avon and These 5 Fabulous Finds





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve made our holiday shopping lists, and we’re checking them twice! The one thing we’re noticing? Somewhere along the way, we forgot to pick up some extremely important presents. That may seem like a serious crisis — but there’s still time!

Instead of opting for your typical forgetful fare, let’s put a little extra thought into it, shall we? After all, Avon is the one-stop-shop for all things beauty — and their goods will arrive on time. With that in mind, here are the top five last-minute gifts to grab ASAP!

1. This Silky-Smooth Set

Winter is known for being problematic — especially to our skin! Luckily, this super-soft set features three skin-saving products that will help our hands and body, starting in the shower and continuing all day long!

Grab the Skin So Soft Wintersoft Gift Set for $15!

2. This Classic Candle

Keep the holidays going year-round! Why not? The Mocha Merrymint candle will keep any home smelling sweet. There are no rules against sparking up a holiday candle in July!

Grab the Mocha Merry Mint Scented Candle (originally $20) now only $13!

3. This Skincare Set

The weather outside might be frightful but our skin will be looking delightful — thanks to this set! This five-piece set has everything from lipstick to serums, and it will have everyone looking and feeling their best in a matter of minutes!

Grab the Let it Glow Skincare Blockbuster for $49!

4. This Top-Rated Lipstick

Add a little drama into any look with this top-rated product! With three sensational shades to select from, this limited-edition creamy lipstick will be a hit with any recipient!

Grab the Iconic Avon Lipstick for $9!

5. This Perfect Palette

Brighten up any makeup rotation with this eyeshadow palette! There’s everything from sparkly to sultry. It’s the day-to-night, year-round item that will be a major must in any stocking this season!

Grab the Dream in Color Eye Palette for $15! Not your style? Check out additional last-minute holiday gifts also available at Avon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!