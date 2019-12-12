Keep One, Gift One: This Shiseido Skincare Set Is a Holiday Must-Have





The holidays are not only a time to treat your friends and family, but yourself too. The only person who truly knows exactly what would make you happiest is…you! You worked hard all year long, so why not show yourself a little love too?

When we spotted this skincare set from the most luxurious Japanese beauty brand out there, Shiseido, we couldn’t decide if we wanted it for ourselves or should be generous and buy it as a gift for someone else. Then we thought, why is it one or the other? We deserve healthy, radiant skin as much as anyone else — plus, the value is unbeatable!

Get the Shiseido 5-Pc. Target Time Age Defense Set ($163 value) for just $106 at Macy’s!

This set makes up a nourishing skincare routine that will be essential for the long winter still ahead. It’s a five-piece anti-aging set meant to do everything from correct wrinkles, protect against UV and environmental damage, keep the under-eye area plump and give you an overall unmistakable glow!

First in this set is the full-size Benefiance Extra Creamy Cleansing Foam, which we can start our routine with, lathering it with water and massaging our face with gentle circular motions for a fresh complexion. We can then use the Treatment Softener Enriched, dispensing it onto a cotton pad and smoothing all over the face!

It’s then time for the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. Dispense a little onto your hand and smooth it all over the face to treat and nourish. Then you will be ready for moisturizing! Luckily for Us, the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream is also a full-size product. Take two pearl-size amounts, using the luxe spatula, and place a bit on each cheek, your forehead, your nose and your chin. Then massage and pat in!

Last in your new routine will be the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream. Always use your ring finger to apply eye cream, as it’s the weakest finger and will disturb the delicate skin under the eye the least. Pat and gently massage a little cream around the area, working upward and outward!

This is an incredible time to buy this set for so many reasons. First, it comes with gifts. Right now, a $75 Shiseido purchase comes with a two-piece skincare gift. You can also get a deluxe Essential Energy Eye Definer with a $100 Shiseido purchase!

We’re not even done. From now through December 16, 2019, Macy’s is offering $10 in Macy’s money for every $50 you spend on select items, allowing you to earn up to a $40 Macy’s Money Reward to spend later in the month. Okay, now we’re definitely getting one for ourselves!

