



There are some luxury skincare products we view as being out of our league. We know they might be game-changers for our confidence, but we just can’t convince ourselves that our skin is worth investing that much in — so we stick with the same lackluster products that have crowded our vanity for far too long.

That all changes today. One of the creams that’s been sitting on our wish list collecting dust is about to find its way into our skincare routine. What’s changed? Well, the fact that it’s on sale for nearly $20 off. We also can’t let a bad review convince us to back away this time — because when it comes to this cream, there are no bad reviews!

Get the Epionce Renewal Facial Cream (originally $94) for just $75 at Dermstore!

As of right now, 95% of the reviews on this Epionce cream are a full five stars, while the remaining 5% are all four stars. That means there isn’t one review rating this moisturizer average or below average — and there are over 50 reviews! Wow. So what is everyone saying? Only that this cream is totally “luxurious” and “perfect for the cold winter months.” They’re calling it “a keeper” for sure, multiple proclaiming themselves as “committed users.”

Shoppers love this cream because it “doesn’t clog pores or cause acne,” but absorbs effortlessly, leaving no heaviness or greasy residue behind. They say not to worry about spending more than you usually would on it, because “a little goes a long way,” and multiple people even said their dermatologists recommended it to them, making it a pro pick!

This moisturizer is a must-have for normal, sensitive and dry skin types. It claims to correct, protect and treat skin to keep it youthful and healthy, stimulating regeneration and filling in fine lines and wrinkles. Its star ingredients? Meadowfoam and flax seed complex are two essentials, working to soothe any inflammation. There’s also a unique complex of rosehip, safflower and avocado, which may strengthen our skin’s natural moisture barrier to prevent future damage. And don’t forget about two of our favorites, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, which may work to further soften, moisturize and hydrate!

As for what this cream is missing, it’s an impressive list. No parabens, sulfates, gluten, artificial fragrance or animal products? Amazing. We’re honestly feeling so good about finally buying this cream for ourselves, we can’t believe we even waited as long as we did. It’s never too late to take care of yourself though — so why not start now?

