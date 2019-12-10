This Limited-Edition Glossier Super Set Is a Skincare Lover’s Dream





Glossier is the ultimate ruler of all things beauty. The empress, the king, the queen and all that’s royal in between. Less than a full decade old, the brand has become one of the most popular in the world for skincare, makeup, fragrance and more. From celebrities, to influencers, to anyone who craves healthy, glowing skin, Glossier is a go-to — every day, always!

Each and every one of Glossier’s products gives us major heart eyes, and we love that the site always has sets available to help us save and stock up. But it didn’t stop there. For this holiday season, Glossier just launched the gift of all gifts — a mini skincare set!

Get The Skincare Edit for just $50 at Glossier!

This limited-edition set is “a top-shelf skincare routine in mini form.” Or, as reviewers like to call it, “mini heaven.” They say “everything is wonderful” and that it’s a gift that “will have your loved ones singing your praises.” And hey, who wouldn’t want to receive “the gift of good taste and glowing skin”?

This mini set has everything we need for dewy, glass skin that’s healthy and ageless. Everything in it is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, made to be suitable for all skin types — which makes it a suitable gift for everyone. All of the products are cruelty-free too!

Okay, we know you’re itching to know what’s in this set, so let’s get to it! You’ll love beginning your skincare routine with the Milky Jelly Cleanser, a gentle, non-drying face wash in a convenient pump bottle. Make sure to follow it up with the hyaluronic acid-infused Super Bounce serum, one of the products that seriously shot Glossier into fame. You can then move on to the Priming Moisturizer Rich, a must-have for cold weather. Finish up your routine with the oil-serum hybrid, one of Glossier’s newest launches, Futuredew!

Get The Skincare Edit for just $50 at Glossier!

We love that this set also includes two Balm Dotcoms, in Original and Rose, that we can use throughout the day to keep our lips hydrated and happy. The last piece in this set is actually an unexpected surprise — a limited-edition nylon-spandex headband in Glossier pink, featuring the brand’s signature G logo!

Perhaps best of all is that all of these products come in a molded, eco-friendly paper traveling case with a reusable rubber band and gift tag. We love that there is a spot for each product so that when we’re taking our routine on the go, we won’t arrive at our destination to find them in an icky, jumbled mess! Plus, the case is really cute, obviously.

This set only costs $50 — an incredible value — but we recommend finding something else worth $10 to also throw into your cart. For a limited time, Glossier is offering its Balm Dotcom Scarf with any purchase worth $60 or more. This is truly the most fabulous holiday season ever!

Get The Skincare Edit for just $50 at Glossier!

Looking for more? Check out other sets here and everything else available at Glossier here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!