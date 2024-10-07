Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Late last week, I almost screamed when I saw an email from spirits brand CÎROC inviting me to CultureCon 2024. My first thought was “Immediately yes,” instantly followed by “What the heck am I going to wear.” ICYMI: CultureCon is a two-day conference filled with panel discussions and fun activations for creatives in New York City. Along with networking opportunities and a career fair, CultureCon is also a chance for attendees to let individual styles shine through in fashionable ensembles.

I received a rundown of the conference’s line-up and knew I had to put comfort first. On the first day, I opted for a preppy look. I layered a sleeveless vest over a collared shirt with wide-leg jeans and loafers. For the second day, I decided to get even more cozy in animal print jeans, a short-sleeve white tee and the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn.

For context, I took an almost two-hour commute from my house on Long Island to the Brooklyn Navy Yard where CultureCon was held. I rushed between stages to catch panel discussions with everyone from Wicked star Cynthia Erivo to Abbott Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams. After lunch, I enjoyed fun summer camp-themed activities from brands like HBOMax, Clinique and Shea Moisture. Grammy award-winning singer Tems delivered a surprise performance, presented by CÎROC during the brand’s Closing Campfire Party to end the two-day fest. During my train ride home, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I moved around for more than 12 hours without the dull aches I’d grown accustomed to, and it’s all thanks to the Puma Club Era II Sneakers.

I can’t deny it. I was influenced by supermodel Emily Ratajkowski‘s love of Puma’s Speedcat sneakers when selecting the Club Era II sneaks. They look similar to Ratajkowski’s go-to style but feature trendy accents that make them stand out. Metallic shades are all the rage and they come in a trendy chrome sheen and a classic gum drop-colored sole. Initially, I was drawn to these sneakers because of their style, but they turned out to be a lifesaver. Not only do they feature a lightly padded collar, but they also come with a cushioned Softfoam+ insole for extra support.

These sneakers are so unique and if you ask me, they could even be considered neutral. The metallic silver, white and brown colorway makes them ideal for mixing and matching with a slew of other hues. They’re also super-versatile. I dressed them down for CultureCon, which came in handy while I danced to my favorite Tems songs during her surprise performance. However, I anticipate pairing them with dressier ‘fits with trousers and silky skirts as the fall continues.

I keep raving about how awesome these shoes are, but don’t take my word for it. Shoppers are just as impressed with the Puma Club Era II sneaks. One five-star reviewer shared a similar experience. “These shoes are so versatile! I wore [the sneakers] with my pink pants set. They are comfy. I walked all of NYC in them,” they added, before sharing a photo of the outfit they’d mentioned. Another reviewer agreed, writing, “I got these as a replacement for my tan ones,” the reviewer began. “I love the look of them. They go with everything and are kind of unique. They have lots of padding inside and are quite comfy.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a celeb-approved look or plan on standing for hours at a time, you can’t go wrong with comfortable sneakers. The Puma Club Era II kicks are an ideal place to start!

See it: Get the Puma Club Era II Sneakers for just $70 at DSW!

