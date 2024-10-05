Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing about it, Gwyneth Paltrow will always go against the status quo. While everyone else was wearing their highly curated runway looks, the Goop founder was spotted during NYFW in a cozy-chic outfit combo — and it inspired my fall ‘fits!

The look is easy, it’s chic, it’s casual — and it’s all of the vibes that I want to embody this fall. I can picture it being perfect for fall coffee dates drinking the PSLs into my blood, errand running probably for a new apple-smelling candle and for lunch dates testing out a new autumnal-inspired soup. Sound up your alley? Keep scrolling to shop these 9 lookalikes for Paltrow’s cargos, cropped jacket and sneakers — starting at $24 on Amazon.

It’s unclear as to where she got her picks, but thankfully Amazon came through with a lookalike for each — cropped trench, cargos, white sneakers and all.

9 Paltrow-Approved Cargos, Cropped Trenches and Sneakers

1. Saodimallsu Cropped Double Breasted Trench Coat — $67!

2. Tankaneo Cropped Double Breasted Trench Coat — $60!

3. Cicy Bell Zip Up Lapel Long Sleeve Cropped Trench Coat — $40!

4. Lepunuo Cargo High Waisted Baggy Pants — $32!

5. Quenteen Baggy Cargo Sweatpants with Pockets — $36!

6. Zmpsiisa High Waisted Wide Leg Cargo Pants — $40!

7. Fracora PU Leather Low Top Lace Up Tennis Shoes — was $50, now $24!

8. Adokoo PU Leather White Low Top Sneakers — $26!

9. Puma Carina Leather Sneaker — was $70, now $58!

Saodimallsu Cropped Double Breasted Trench Coat

Paltrow’s cropped trench is probably designer. But with this $68 lookalike, you won’t even be able to tell the difference. It has an almost exact design, featuring button shoulder straps, an oversized fit and collared neckline. It also comes in similar tan color, has contrast buttons and long sleeves to keep you warm. It’s made of 100 percent polyester, so you know it’ll last for several fall seasons to come.

Zmpsiisa High Waisted Wide Leg Cargo Pants

These navy cargo pants will give you the exact look of Paltrow’s. But TBH, we like these better. Paltrow’s are made of a seemingly silky fabric that’s made of lighter blue. We like how these are made with a breathable and soft cotton fabric, so they can more easily pair with other items in our closet. It also features 6 pockets, a high waistline and a wide leg design. Find it in several other sleek colors like gray, khaki, beige and black.

Fracora PU Leather Low Top Lace Up Tennis Shoes

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers bought these low top sneakers in the last month and incidentally they look just like the ones in Paltrow’s ‘fit. They have a sleek and versatile style that not only pair well with cargos, but could also easily go with dresses as well. Snag them now while they’re still 50% off!

