Be honest . . . have you ever heard of a more dynamic duo than Victoria Beckham and Augustinus Bader? We’ll wait! The celebrity-loved skincare brand and Beckham’s luxury brand just put their brilliant beauty brains together to create an anti-aging concealer. Imagine it: a concealer that has such good-for-your-skin ingredients that the more you use of it, the less you need to wear — sign Us up!

With the millions of collaborations out there — this is one that actually just makes sense. Beckham has not only long been a fan of Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream (also beloved by a litany of other celebs), but also has several other skincare favorites from the brand as well. So mixing together her premier makeup with Bader’s skincare expertise was the perfect brainchild.

The collaboration hit the nail on the head with the product too. Our under eyes are, not only the place that shows the biggest signs of tiredness, but also the biggest signs of aging. And since we’re wearing our there concealer all day anyway, it might as well have ingredients that are going to improve the look of them in the run. That’s exactly what it does.

The concealer is made with Bader’s special TFC8 blend, which contains premium vitamins, lipids and proprietary peptides. This blend more easily transports these key nutrients to the cells, which makes it even more effective at combating signs of wrinkles and skin damage. It also contains squalane, which is both a super hydrator and a skin-protecting antioxidant.

Of course, a concealer can’t just have skincare benefits. It has to do its job aesthetically as well and that’s where Beckham’s makeup expertise comes into play. The concealer has light to medium coverage that has a radiant, yet natural finish. It conceals without sinking into fine lines and lasts for up to 8 hours.

Able to work on all skin tones and types, it comes in 16 buildable shades. They range from very fair light with neutral undertones to rich with neutral undertones. It has a precise application skinny brush-pen that can be applied on the go too. It’s also important to note that it’s vegan, cruelty-free and non-comedogenic.

It’s the high end for a concealer, coming in at $68, but its benefits far justify its price. It mixes a luxury-style concealer with high grade skincare that will actually improve your skin over time — a true two-in-one! You can find it both on Victoria Beckham beauty and Augustinus Bader too.

