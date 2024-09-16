Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t noticed by now, we’re head over heels for Katie Holmes‘ effortlessly chic fashion sense. The Dawson’s Creek superstar is notorious for pairing pieces that make her look chic and refined without trying too hard. From affordable flats to fool-proof fall blazers, she can do no wrong in our eyes.

Earlier this month, Holmes attended a promotional event for the Broadway revival of Our Town, which debuts on September 17. True to her signature effortlessly chic style, Holmes kept things cute layering a wool blazer over a camel vest and blue jeans. The look combined some of our favorite fall trends.

If you’re ready to recreate her ensemble, you’re in luck. Amazon has a surplus of fashionable fall blazers that start at just $30.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This fuzzy camel-colored blazer is a near spot-on lookalike for the style Holmes wore — $47!

2. Bestseller: Wondering which look Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of? This open-front blazer is ranked Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling blazer and suit jacket — was $71, now just $59!

3. Vibrant Hues: Want to make a statement the next time you head into the office? This vibrant blue blazer will do all the talking — $40!

4. Fun Sleeves: Don’t be surprised if you receive tons of compliments on this open-front blazer. It has ruching detail along the sleeves that are so flattering — $30!

5. Eye-Catcher: This soft and fuzzy blazer has a unique silhouette that will make you serve influencer-level status whenever you wear it — $37!

6. Confetti Cutie: Leave little sprinkles of glitter and shine everywhere you go in this colorful blazer — $45!

7. All About the Fabric: Shoppers rave that this luxe-looking blazer is made from durable fabric that lasts — $44!

8. Tied Up: Get ready to look like the ultimate boss babe in this lengthy blazer. Along with a flattering silhouette, it comes with a belt attachment so you can cinch your waist — $80!

9. Business Blue: When it comes to professional settings, there’s nothing like a crisp navy blue suit. This lightweight find gets the job done without breaking the bank — $49!

10. Cozy Knit: This open-front blazer has a cozy sweater material so you’ll be warm on chilly fall days — $37!

11. Oversized and Chic: Oversized doesn’t have to mean frumpy. This open-front blazer fits the bill. Plus, it comes with faux pockets that add a chic twist — $56!

12. Last but Not Least: If you love to play around with sleeves, you’ll want to add this all-black blazer to your cart ASAP. It has length sleeves that you can roll up — was $71, now just $34!