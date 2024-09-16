Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Taylor Swift is iconic for so many reasons, one being her sense of style. Swift showed up at the U.S. Open last week wearing a gingham plaid dress, a bold and ultra-trendy print that’s playful and flirty while staying on the classy side.
Her exact linen dress was red and white with a fitted bodice, back smocking and an off-the-shoulder design, making it ideal for any season besides winter — especially those laden with sports. Cat eye sunglasses were just a cherry on top of a ten-star sporty-chic look!
But her dress came straight from Reformation, so you can bet it had a triple-digit price tag. We wanted the look without the $248 setback and after checking Amazon, we’re happy to confirm that yes, you can get the same gingham dress look starting at just $15!
Whether you’re looking to pull off a gingham print for summer, fall or winter, there’s a go-to dress on Amazon that will give you a Taylor Swift flair and make you the trendiest person in the room.
Read on for our faves!
1. Retro style: It makes sense why this midi is Amazon’s choice! The dress has a sweetheart neckline, adjustable straps, an A-line silhouette and a smocked back that doesn’t squeeze your midsection.
2. Total yes: There are no ifs, ands or buts about it . . . this dress will seamlessly elevate your look in a simple yet classy way. Buttons in the front give it a timeless flair!
3. Cocktail party: You don’t have to wear this outfit to an upscale dinner party, but you’ll feel like a million bucks if you do. Lapels surround the neck and make this mini suitable for work and life alike!
4. Maxi dress: How darling is this smocked flounce number? Wear it off the shoulder or as a square neck. A tiered design lengthens your legs and lower body, a bonus you didn’t know you needed.
5. Loose and light: There’s no need to settle for a tight dress when this lantern-sleeve dress exists. Wear it with a brown bag and strappy sandals for a boho style!
6. Tie sleeves: A built-in corset gives this pleated dress its elegant yet playful look. Wear it for brunch, an errand run, a night on the town or to the next U.S. Open if you’re lucky enough!
7. Fashion icon: You’ll be the star of the show wherever you go in this v-neck midi dress with buttons, puffy short sleeves and a high waist. The skirt is loose while keeping its shape, a dream combo if you ask Us!
8. Button it up: There’s nothing quite like a long-sleeve button-up dress, especially when it has a foldable collar and rollable sleeves that add a casual touch. You can wear this outfit every day!
9. Simple style: Simple does not mean boring. Small gingham print makes this dress understated and ultra-chic, especially when paired with white sneakers.
10. Tie waist: If you want to dress like you have a mansion in the Hamptons, you’re going to want to check out this ruffle-sleeve dress. It’s a seasonal cross between plaid and gingham print!
11. Darling gal: We adore the pleated style and tiered design of this summery mini dress! A polyester and spandex blend material keeps it breathable.
12. High neck: Whether it’s spring, summer or winter, you can wear this trendy dress with a cardigan sweater for an effortless glow that turns heads at every corner.
13. Beach babe: Reviewers call this dress “adorable”, “light” and “comfortable”, one noting that it’s the “perfect dress” for everything from baby showers and lunches to casual errands and teaching students.