Warm Spring Weather Ahead Means You Need These Iridescent Pumas Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Need a pair of fresh kicks for spring? Of course you do! It’s the best way to celebrate a new season, after all — especially one that means sunnier days, warmer temperatures and blooming flowers. It also means we’re going to be spending a lot more time outdoors, and you know what? That’s where we tend to wear shoes the most! Shocking information, we know.

In all seriousness, more time outside really is a true justification for buying yourself a new pair of shoes — especially sneakers. You need a comfy pair for all of the nice dog walks and nature strolls you’ll soon be taking on the regular. That pair better be cute too, because…why not? Cute shoes are the best, and this pair has seriously captured our heart!

Get the Puma Rise Glow sneaker for just $90 at Zappos!

It’s high time we add some iridescent accents to just about every outfit we put together. Considering the recent rise of lucite and rainbow as fashion musts, iridescence essentially being a mix of the two means we need as much of it in our wardrobe as possible — and as soon as possible. The iridescent panels on this sneaker add just the perfect amount of shine and color — and we’re obsessed!

Apart from the iridescent panels, these retro-inspired Pumas have a breathable mesh upper partially wrapped in a translucent rubber caging system. They have a traditional lace-up closure and two pull-tabs — one at the tongue and another at the heel. They even have a padded collar to avoid any semblance of a break-in period!

Get the Puma Rise Glow sneaker for just $90 at Zappos!

These shoes have a flexible rubber outsole and a wavy EVA midsole, keeping things comfy, lightweight, durable and totally in with the soaring chunky sneaker trend that we love, love, love. It just does not get any better than Puma when it comes to athletic-wear we actually want to wear, whether we’re hitting the gym or simply hanging out at our local park. Plus, any brand that Selena Gomez stands by is a brand that definitely deserves our loyalty!

Another thing we love about these sneakers is that they can be worn with just about anything in our closet — seriously. White sneakers obviously go with anything, and same goes for the iridescent panels. The overall design just works, period. Slip these sneakers on with a fitted maxidress and watch them work wonders. You can just as easily wear them with overall shorts or jeans and any kind of top too!

While we still have a good amount of sizes left, they’re selling fast — so if you love these Pumas as much as we do, grab them now! You’ll be so happy when you have them ready to go on the first day of spring!

Get the Puma Rise Glow sneaker for just $90 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Puma here and other sneakers and athletic shoes available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!