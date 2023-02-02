Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a reason why Korean skincare brands have totally taken off in the past couple of years. The fact is shoppers in America are simply late to the party! With all of the great products available on the market, there’s always something new to try — but what’s difficult is narrowing your search down to what’s actually worth it.

What we’ve noticed about the majority of Korean skincare products is how gentle they are, which is especially true of this moisturizing balm from Pyunkang Yul. Reviewers say it’s been a life-saver for their sensitive skin concerns — in fact, it’s become their new “holy grail.” Intrigued? We are too — read on for the scoop!

Get the Pyunkang Yul Calming Face Intensive Repair Balm for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this balm has a “buttery smooth” feel and glides onto skin beautifully. The jar may be relatively small, but a minuscule amount of this product goes a long way — especially if you apply it onto damp skin or use it with a face mist. It’s a deeply nourishing moisturizer which actually sinks into your skin instead of just sitting on the upper layer. And in lieu of retinol, which can be too harsh of an anti-aging agent for sensitive skin, this balm uses peptides to gift your skin the smooth and youthful appearance you crave!

You can use this balm in the morning or at night, but if the consistency is too rich, we would reserve it as a bedtime treatment and opt for a lighter moisturizer in the A.M. According to reviewers, the payoff you’ll receive this product is even more amazing considering the price. Usually, moisturizers of this caliber tend to be far more expensive, but that’s the beauty of Korean skincare products. They’re seriously affordable and hold up to so many similar luxury products — it seems this balm is no exception!

