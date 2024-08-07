Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some people love shoes and jewelry, but I always gravitate to the bag selection whenever I’m shopping. And even though I have a good variety of bags, from mini bags to crossbody options, but totes are my favorite. I love that I can fit everything I need for the day in one place without having to carry multiple bags. Recently, I found this woven one on Amazon, which reminded me of an a designer version of the bag. The best part? It’s on sale at Amazon right now for $53! It’s so pretty in person, that I purchased the bag in three colors.

Related: 10 Best Designer Tote Bags for Every Type of Shopper We picked all of our favorite designer tote bags for every type of person and need that you can shop right now — find out more

The Queenoris Woven Bag looks like similar designer bags on the market, sans the hefty price tag. The tote is crafted with vegan leather and gets its distinct look by weaving. The fabric is soft, which makes it easy to pack the bag. It has a roomy interior that holds all your essentials and can even fit a change of clothes and a laptop! The bag also includes a zipper clutch, which secures valuables instead of reaching around the tote attempting to find them. I love that I can take it to the beach and to work meetings — it fits everything!

Get the Queenoris Woven Bag for $53 (originally $66) at Amazon!

Amazon shoppers also praise the tote’s stunning design and functionality.

“This handbag is gorgeous and looks expensive even though it’s not!” a five-star reviewer said. “I purchased it in gold and it’s stunning!! The vegan leather is a good quality and so soft. It holds quite a bit, too. I love the extra matching zippered pounce inside and the bottom support. The straps are shorter than what you’d find on a shoulder bag, but I believe it’s meant to be an arm bag anyway. It’s very versatile and can be worn on dressy occasions or casual. I absolutely love it and plan to get it in white, too. Don’t hesitate, you won’t be disappointed!”

“Looks designer,” another wrote. “Great bag — I get lots of compliments on it! I still can’t believe how much I paid for it. You won’t regret your purchase.”

The woven tote comes in 16 colors, with many being on sale now.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Queenoris Woven Bag for $53 (originally $66) at Amazon!

