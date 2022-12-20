Enhance Your Winter Movie Nights With This Popcorn Making Kit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Movie nights at home during the holiday season are a given! We love cozying up with family and friends while watching a classic flick — and we need all of the fixings to make the experience even more elevated than usual.

Luxe pajamas and plush throw blankets are an absolute must — and along with our beverages of choice, we need popcorn too! But why resort to your typical microwave snack when you can go gourmet? We guarantee your popcorn will taste that much better when you pick up this movie night kit from Quinn! Shoppers are completely obsessed with the flavors, and adore how they have complete control over how their favorite treat tastes.

Get the Quinn Movie Night Microwave Popcorn Variety Pack for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Your kit will come stacked with nine popcorn bags, each filled with farm-sourced kernels. The bags themselves are also biodegradable, which is always a welcome addition. Plus, they’re not coated with any harmful chemicals, which is the unfortunate reality of many products on the market! After you throw the bag into the microwave, you’ll put the popped corn into a bowl, and then choose one of the flavor packets to mix in. The kit comes with classic butter, white cheddar and sweet Vermont maple! You will also receive oil packets you can mix in as well, but that’s totally optional.

What reviewers are most obsessed with is the flexibility in terms of how much topping is applied, which makes for a healthier snack than your typical grocery store popcorn. Luckily, you’re not going to sacrifice any flavor on your quest for a more well-rounded snack, because each of the packets packs a serious punch!

Get the Quinn Movie Night Microwave Popcorn Variety Pack for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

One shopper who bought this kit as a gift for a friend received rave reviews. “Best popcorn I’ve ever had,” the lucky recipient gushed. If you know a foodie or anyone who’s obsessed with movies, this is an excellent last-minute present. The box itself is also a spectacle! When you open it up, the inside is covered in tons of iconic movie quotes printed in fun fonts, which is a chic touch. Whether you’re having a Christmas movie marathon or want to level up your Oscars viewing party, this is the snack that everyone will keep reaching for!

See it: Get the Quinn Movie Night Microwave Popcorn Variety Pack for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Quinn and shop all of the grocery and gourmet food items available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Dealsto check it out on amazon for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our gift ideas below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!