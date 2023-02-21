10 Brands You Didn’t Know QVC Carried — Plus, How to Save $10

Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know QVC® as the company with the shopping network on TV, but something that not everyone knows is that you don’t have to wait for a specific segment to air in order to buy something from the company. QVC has a whole website too with amazing brands and savings!

We’ll show you some awesome products from brands you might’ve not known QVC carried below, but first, we need to highlight a coupon that can save you money on your first purchase as a new customer. Use code SURPRISE at checkout to save $10 off $25 for a limited time!

Another bonus? QVC has Easy Pay options, meaning you can pay in installments over time with 0% interest, no hidden fees or extra charges when you pay with your QCard®, major credit card or PayPal account. So awesome! Now, what do you say? Let’s get shopping!

Dyson

Our Absolute Favorite: We don’t know a single person who doesn’t have Dyson home products on their personal wish list. QVC has many products from the brand, including this ultra-popular V8 Cordfree Vacuum with nearly 1,000 reviews!

$449.98 See it!

Barefoot Dreams

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to soft, comfy fashion, there’s no beating Barefoot Dreams. This CozyChic Ultra Lite Ribbed Open-Front Cardigan is so lovely, you’ll even want to sleep in it!

Was $148 On Sale: $134.52 You Save 9% See it!

Sunday Riley

Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t forget about skincare! This Juno Antioxidant and Superfood Face Oil is a favorite among customers, and not just for its pretty appearance. Soft, smooth-feeling skin, here we come!

$72.00 See it!

Apple

Our Absolute Favorite:Yes, you can even buy a new Apple tablet at QVC! We have to showcase this iPad Mini 6 bundle, which is currently on sale*. . It comes with a Bluetooth keyboard, tablet stand, stylus and more!

Was $749.98 On Sale: $699.98 You Save 7% See it!

Le Creuset

Our Absolute Favorite: In our opinion, every kitchen needs some Le Creuset. The brand’s pieces are beautiful, long-lasting and amazing for creating the perfect meal every time. We adore this Signature 1.75-qt Iron Handle Saucepan!

$225.00 See it!

Vitamix

Our Absolute Favorite:Smoothies, sauces, salsas, soups — this Vitamix Ascent A2300 blender is a forever essential if you like to get creative in the kitchen — or even if you like to keep things easy!

$499.95 See it!

Shark

Our Absolute Favorite:Fresh air, all day, every day — that’s what the Shark Air Purifier MAX is all about. Just this one machine could purify your entire space, as it’s recommended for rooms up to 12,000 sq. ft.!

$329.99 See it!

Philosophy

Our Absolute Favorite:Drop the drugstore body wash, stat! It’s time to upgrade to this collection of Philosophy Sweet & Salty Shower Gels. You’ll get four bubbly varieties: Basil Cucumber Cooler, Sweet Vanilla Fig, Vanilla Coconut and Salted Citrus!

Was $99.75 On Sale: $69.98 You Save 30% See it!

Isaac Mizrahi

Our Absolute Favorite: This Always Isaac velvet dress is an excellent choice for date night or fancy events, and it’s super flattering!

$62.47 See it!

Sony

Our Absolute Favorite:Still looking for a Playstation 5? Check out this PS5 bundle, featuring accessories and games currently on sale* . A gamer’s paradise!

Was $989.99 On Sale: $899.99 You Save 9% See it!

*Pricing offers are subject to change without notice.

