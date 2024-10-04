Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s never too early to start considering which gifts you want to purchase before the busy holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for your mom, a sister, an aunt, a friend, or yourself, this year’s gift ideas are endless and packed with exciting options you might want to keep for yourself. One pick that might pique your interest? A stunning beauty box curated by Rachel Zoe.

The Curateur x Rachel Zoe The Gold Curation: Refined Beauty Edition Box is a specially curated mix of beauty products that will give your skin, hair, and nails a little TLC. Each item was carefully selected by style icon Rachel Zoe and together, the products total $748. However, you don’t need to spend that much or even subscribe to get this box for a discount. While it’s already discounted at $195, you’ll be able to snag one for just $175 with our exclusive code Shop18.

Get the Curateur x Rachel Zoe The Gold Curation: Refined Beauty Edition Box for $175 (retails at $748.00) with code Shop18 at the Curateur!

The box includes must-have products from luxury brands like Prada, Westman Atelier and more. Ahead, we’re breaking down what you get when you make the purchase.

Prada Beauty Augmented Skin Cream: The cream will smooth, plump, and give your skin a radiant glow thanks to the brand’s unique Adapto.gn Smart Technology (originally $390).

The cream will smooth, plump, and give your skin a radiant glow thanks to the brand’s unique Adapto.gn Smart Technology (originally $390). Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Dou Dou: This blendable formula offers a natural flushed look in seconds. While it’s perfect for adding some color to your cheeks, you can also use it on your lips (originally $48).

This blendable formula offers a natural flushed look in seconds. While it’s perfect for adding some color to your cheeks, you can also use it on your lips (originally $48). Costa Brazil Creme Para O Corpo: This fragrance-free cream will treat skin to some much-needed TLC during the colder months. It’s filled with vitamin-rich, cold-pressed Amazonian plant oils (originally $98.00).

This fragrance-free cream will treat skin to some much-needed TLC during the colder months. It’s filled with vitamin-rich, cold-pressed Amazonian plant oils (originally $98.00). Actiiv Amplify Lash and Brow Serum: Those with sensitive skin will still be able to use this plant-based, non-toxic serum, which, according to the brand, “i s packed with peptides to help you grow longer, stronger, and more lush brows and lashes the natural way” (originally $105.00).

s packed with peptides to help you grow longer, stronger, and more lush brows and lashes the natural way” (originally $105.00). Larry King Smooth and Sleek Set: If you’re looking for haircare products, you’ll also find them in this box. This treatment adds shine and a healthy finish to strands while taming baby hairs and flyaways (originally $55).

If you’re looking for haircare products, you’ll also find them in this box. This treatment adds shine and a healthy finish to strands while taming baby hairs and flyaways (originally $55). Londontown Perfectly Polished Set: Yes, this is a full manicure set! The Illuminating Nail Concealer, Nourishing Cuticle Oil and Glass Nail File will allow you to treat yourself to a professional-level spa day at home (originally $52.00).

Whether you’re thinking of gifting the Gold Box to a loved one this holiday season or are tempted to snag one for yourself, head to Curateur now to get your hands on this impressively stacked beauty edition!

