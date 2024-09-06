Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I’ve absolutely despised the slicked-back hair look. It’s about time we bring back the voluminous ’90s supermodel hair if you ask me! While everyone has been slicking their hair back to oblivion (and causing thinning, by the way), I’ve been on a mission to perfect that enviable model hair complete with blown-out waves and lots of body.

As a former pageant girl, I know that mousse is the key to long-lasting volume. The thing is, mousse often gets a bad rap for leaving hair crunchy. While that bit of crunch was needed to keep my styles sky high while competing, the type of body I’m after is a bit more natural looking. (Think: “I-just-woke-up-like-this” effortless hair over “I-just-used-a-whole-bottle-of-hairspray” mega volume.) Essentially, I want my hair to look just as fresh and voluminous as it does on wash day — which unbeknownst to me, would be a challenge. I cycled through dozens of mousses searching for the one that would give me the exact look I was after until I finally struck gold: the Rahua Aloe Vera Hair Mousse.

This plant-powered mousse is unlike any volumizing styling product I’ve ever used — and I was intrigued from the first pump. Rather than dispensing a dense, frosting-like dollop, a few pumps produce a weightless, airy foam that looks similar to bath bubbles. This lightweight texture makes it easy to disperse through my strands and ensures I don’t oversaturate one small area. (Read: No chance for that dreaded crunch!)

In theory, the texture made sense for lifting and volumizing, but that same aspect made me question how well it could hold my style once I dried my hair. My doubts faded as I blew out my hair. Not only did I get that natural body that I had been longing for, I also noticed that my hair felt considerably softer and looked dramatically shinier. This is because unlike standard volumizing mousses, this one utilizes aloe vera as well as rahua oil (a deeply reparative oil found in the Amazon) to strengthen and gently hydrate strands. As for the staying power, sugar cane provides a natural hold that survives through multiple busy days and numerous high-intensity workouts.

I’ve been using the mousse for about a month now and feel like my hair has never looked healthier, which wasn’t my initial hope when I began testing it, but it’s a welcome benefit. I’m able to simplify my hair care routine, too, swapping my regenerative mask for this all-in-one volumizer that strengthens my hair over time.

And, since I know you’re wondering: Yes, I’m able to roll out of bed with supermodel-esque “I-woke-up-like-this” hair for two to three days after blow-drying. If you prefer not to heat style your hair, you can also work this through your mane before air-drying to add a bit of natural texture.

The Rahua Aloe Vera Hair Mousse is one of those products that you don’t realize you need until you try it, and you best believe it has earned a permanent coveted spot on my vanity. My advice? That big bouncy hair is on the verge of coming back into style soon — and you can get ahead of the curve with this in your arsenal.

