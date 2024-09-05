Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If the thought of brushing wet hair makes you shudder, I get it — I was there. I’ve always had long hair, so I know what an unassuming day at the pool can do to one’s mane. The mental chatter goes something like this: “What if these knots never come out? Should I cut this one? Oh my gosh! This brush is ripping out half of my hair! What if I need to shave it all off?”

Trust me, I’ve been there! And there’s a lot of evidence that wet brushing — especially straight and wavy hair — can cause a lawless amount of damage. This is because wet strands are softer and much more prone to breakage. But who wants to get out of the shower and let their hair dry tangled? Not me!

The solution isn’t some expensive keratin treatment or a brand-new filtered showerhead, although those may benefit your locks as well. I’ve found that this bestselling $16 brush does the detangling trick and more, yielding a smoother, glossier finish when my hair dries. And it turns out that’s not by chance . . . the brush was made to do that!

This brush has a patented two-tiered design that includes both flexible long teeth (325 on every brush!) and firm short ones. The long teeth are gentle on fragile wet hair, detangling without causing damage or causing hair to stretch, snap or tear; the short teeth are best for smoothing frizz and flyaways. It’s a power combo that seems simple, but works every time!

I also love how versatile this brush is. The brush can be used in the shower or after showering, however I find that doing both is the magic formula! It evenly distributes my mask and conditioners, ensuring that each strand is coated, hydrated and nourished. That’s probably part of the reason I step out of the shower with smooth and supple locks — and you will too!

This brush works for straight, wavy, thick, thin, curly, fine and coarse hair (or any combination of the above), so it also makes a great gift for the person with a beautiful yet unruly mane. The regular size works great for most hair, but you can also grab a mini for your travel, work or gym bag or a large if you have extra-long hair.

Oh, and vibrant color options are just a bonus! With 20 different colors to choose from, you’re destined to find your perfect match like I did.

Get the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler for $16 on Amazon!

