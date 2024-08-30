Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to having a spotless hairstyle, it can be difficult to keep your work of art in place after spending so much time on it. But it doesn’t have to be that way. What’s more, investing in a hair wax stick can make the maintenance process easier. Melissa Gorga, known for starring in Real Housewives of New Jersey, is known for having gorgeous hair. We found her favorite hair wax stick that will help your hair stay in place — and it’s only $8 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Gorga said this wax stick is her favorite because of its efficacy. “Nothing works like the little sticks for the flyaways,” she told the publication. “It keeps the shine, and it holds your style in place without looking too obvious. So, that’s a trick, for sure. I have naturally very curly Italian hair. So, if it works for me, it will work for anybody.”

This Samnyte Hair Wax Stick will help you look polished while keeping every hair in place. This wax stick contains 18 types of plant nutrients, including beeswax, vitamin E, castor seed oil, avocado oil and rhus sucedanea fruit. Further, Samnyte doesn’t use any fragrances — making it suitable for all hair types.

To use this stick, you should first push the stick up from the bottom and gently apply it to the hair area that you need to be slicked down. It’s easy to clean away and nongreasy. Also, it won’t leave behind any white chips and won’t frizz or harden. It’s really that easy.

While reviewing and gushing over this wax stick, one happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This product is amazing! It holds all my little strands of hair. It’s NOT sticky. Easy to wash out. I’m so happy I found this.”

Another reviewer said, “I’m too old to put up with baby hairs around my face. I saw this stuff (probably not the same brand) on a Facebook reel, and I went looking for it. There’s no sticky or greasy feel — just tamed locks. Score.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy, quick tool that will help give your hair a finished look, this Melissa Gorga-approved hair wax stick could do the trick!

