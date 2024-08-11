Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to doing your makeup and admiring your work, it’s important that you seal in your completed aesthetic. Whether it’s smoky eyes or barely there foundation, using a setting spray to complete your routine can ensure your face remains during your hectic daily schedule. Melissa Gorga, known for starring on Real Housewives of New Jersey, has gorgeous, radiant skin. We found her favorite setting spray — and it’s only $38 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Gorga said this spray is her favorite because of how effective it is. “I use a great finishing spray that’s almost like waterproof,” Gorga told the site. “Your makeup won’t move.”

Let’s get right to the point: you should add this Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray to your beauty routine. Essentially, it’s an oil-free, lightweight, hydrating setting spray that features aloe vera and Japanese green tea to keep your skin feeling nourished while holding your makeup look in place.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray for $38 at Amazon!

To use it, you should start by commencing your usual beauty routine and having your finished look on your face. Then, hold the bottle 8-10 inches away from your face and mist evenly in a ‘T’ or ‘X’ formation to set your look and get that “freshly done” finish. It’s that simple!

While reviewing and gushing over this setting spray, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This is one of my favorite setting sprays! I never have issues with my make-up staying put, even in the humidity. Total must-have in your makeup bag.”

One more reviewer added, “This setting spray is the best! I use it before I blend my makeup and after. It’s lightweight. It lasts all day long. It smells wonderful. You will not regret purchasing it.”

Additionally, if you’re looking for an easy, effective way to seal your makeup look and lock it into place, this Melissa Gorga-approved setting spray could do the trick!

