Whether you want to set your everyday look or want to make sure your Halloween makeup is locked down for party time, a good setting spray is essential to keeping everything in place — and a matte finish ensures there will be no extra shine or sheen to your skin, which can have the unpleasant effect of making you look oily or sweaty. And, seriously, who wants that? There are just so many setting sprays out there, though… and with a wild range of prices, it can be hard to nail down a quality option that will get the job done at a great price.

That’s where we come in! We’ve done our homework, and for our money (literally), we’ve nailed down the perfect matte finish setting spray that’ll secure makeup in place all day without burning a hole in your wallet. And this viral favorite comes right from the drugstore experts at NYX!

Get the NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

The NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray is the perfect drugstore option for keeping your makeup matte and in place. This lightweight spray reduces shine and leaves behind only a fresh, just-applied look for up to 16 hours of wear — pretty much the entire day, sans sleep time! It works with all makeup including foundation, eyeshadow and powder, and this Matte Finish variety controls oil so you appear smooth and shine-free without anything weighing you down. Since it’s a setting spray, it will also, well, set your makeup look, preventing color fade or makeup sliding or smearing. Best of all, like every NYX product, it’s 100% cruelty-free, so you have even more reasons to feel great about your makeup.

NYX’s setting spray first went viral back in 2017, when an incredible Ulta user review of the product started to pick up traction on Twitter. And with a subject line titled “I was hit by a car (this is true),” who could resist reading the rest of the story? The reviewer, writing about their experience with NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray, shared, “I was hit by a car and through the hit itself, the rain, the ambulance ride, and the hours in the hospital my makeup stayed completely intact the entire time. When I was discharged from the hospital I had to take off my makeup and none of it had moved. if this setting spray can survive being hit by a car then that’s all the proof I need and I’ll definitely be buying it again.” That’s certainly one heck of an endorsement!

Amazon reviewers are absolutely enamored with the NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray — in fact, a whopping 70,000 shoppers have given the spray a perfect 5-out-of-5 star review. That’s the same amount of people that can fit into SoFi Stadium in California! With all of that love, there must be something to the quality of this product, right? “I’ve used a variety of different setting sprays… ranging in different prices and name brands. This is by far the best and you can’t beat the price,” enthused an Amazon customer. “I use the matte finish and the dewy finish as well. Sometimes I’ll fall asleep with my makeup on and wake up and it still looks good. This is the best example of more expensive DOESN’T always mean better. Great quality with a great price!” Others also agreed with the latter statement: “I always come back to this. I try others from recommendations online and always find my way back to this particular spray. Nothing in the ‘drug store’ price range has worked as well for me,” one shopper confessed.

We particularly enjoyed this review, which put the setting spray to the test at the toughest of venues: an outdoor concert in late August. “I saw Ghost last night in Music City, and spent the entirety of the day outdoors in the Tennessee humidity, which is basically like swimming from one location to the next,” shared the commenter. “Y’all won’t believe this, but the second photo [I included] is AFTER 18 hours of sweating AND sleeping in my makeup (because ya gurrrl here ain’t doing skin care at 2am, yo), but…’Tis true!” Coming from someone who also attended a hot-‘n-heavy Ghost concert this August, this setting spray must be working some serious miracles! Get your own bit of magic now by grabbing the NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray at Amazon, on sale now for under $8.

