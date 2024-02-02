Keep reading to discover a breakdown of the different types of setting sprays, finishes and ingredients to ensure you choose the correct option for your skin type and lifestyle.

It also gives a more complete finish to any makeup look by not only sealing in the products for longer wear but by creating a seamless finish between your foundation, blusher, eyeshadow and lips for an overall well-blended appearance.

Setting spray is one of those products that as soon as you start using it, you wonder why you didn’t start sooner. It takes all of two seconds to apply but will save you from having to re-apply throughout the day.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Setting Spray

Finish

The two main types of finishes for setting sprays are dewy and matte. While those with oily skin may be reluctant to go for a dewy finish once you powder before spritzing your skin should stay shine-free. The makeup you are wearing can also determine which finish will work better. For example, a dewy finish can balance out a matte eye or matte lipstick whereas a matte spray can complement a shimmery smokey eye or glossy lip.

Brand

Setting spray was originally used by theater and film performers and models during fashion week to help keep their makeup in place under the hot stage lights. Therefore some of the first sprays on the market came from professional brands such as MAC and Ben Nye. Nowadays both luxury and drugstore brands have incredible offerings available for all budgets. The list above has selected the best options available at every price point.

Application

The simplest way to apply setting spray is to spritz in a T formation across the forehead and down the nose and chin then in an X shape diagonally from one eye down across the cheeks to the jawline. Remember to hold the bottle away from the face and to go light-handed. You want to mist the face as opposed to soak it.

Ingredients

A lot of setting sprays contain alcohol which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It helps seal in the makeup and is only a small percentage of the formula. If you have sensitive skin or find products with alcohol tend to either dry out your skin or set off oil production go for one of the many alcohol-free options listed above.

Skin Type

There are setting sprays for all skin types. Those with oily skin should look for sprays that have mattifying properties and those with dry skin should look out for a mist that also contains skin hydrating ingredients. There are also sprays available with cooling agents that every complexion can benefit from especially in the summer months or for use at crowded events that will be more heated.