15 Best Setting Sprays to Keep Makeup Flawless
If you have ever wondered how singers like Beyoncé keep their makeup looking fresh and matte all while performing high-impact dance routines for hours on end, you may be surprised to hear that all it takes to achieve this kind of makeup longevity is a two-second spritz of a setting spray. Unlike other celebrity beauty secrets, this is one everyone can get on. It really is that easy.
Adding the step of a finishing mist to your makeup routine will not only seal your makeup for extended wear but also combat shine, infuse your skin with nourishing ingredients and prevent smudging.
Keep reading to discover our curated list of the best setting sprays for every skin type, occasion and finish. Whether you need to lock in your makeup for dancing all night, attending a summer wedding or working all day, the below list has the ultimate selection of tried and tested options to help you get the most out of your makeup.
Finding the Best Setting Spray
Setting spray is one of those products that as soon as you start using it, you wonder why you didn’t start sooner. It takes all of two seconds to apply but will save you from having to re-apply throughout the day.
It also gives a more complete finish to any makeup look by not only sealing in the products for longer wear but by creating a seamless finish between your foundation, blusher, eyeshadow and lips for an overall well-blended appearance.
Keep reading to discover a breakdown of the different types of setting sprays, finishes and ingredients to ensure you choose the correct option for your skin type and lifestyle.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Setting Spray
Finish
The two main types of finishes for setting sprays are dewy and matte. While those with oily skin may be reluctant to go for a dewy finish once you powder before spritzing your skin should stay shine-free. The makeup you are wearing can also determine which finish will work better. For example, a dewy finish can balance out a matte eye or matte lipstick whereas a matte spray can complement a shimmery smokey eye or glossy lip.
Brand
Setting spray was originally used by theater and film performers and models during fashion week to help keep their makeup in place under the hot stage lights. Therefore some of the first sprays on the market came from professional brands such as MAC and Ben Nye. Nowadays both luxury and drugstore brands have incredible offerings available for all budgets. The list above has selected the best options available at every price point.
Application
The simplest way to apply setting spray is to spritz in a T formation across the forehead and down the nose and chin then in an X shape diagonally from one eye down across the cheeks to the jawline. Remember to hold the bottle away from the face and to go light-handed. You want to mist the face as opposed to soak it.
Ingredients
A lot of setting sprays contain alcohol which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It helps seal in the makeup and is only a small percentage of the formula. If you have sensitive skin or find products with alcohol tend to either dry out your skin or set off oil production go for one of the many alcohol-free options listed above.
Skin Type
There are setting sprays for all skin types. Those with oily skin should look for sprays that have mattifying properties and those with dry skin should look out for a mist that also contains skin hydrating ingredients. There are also sprays available with cooling agents that every complexion can benefit from especially in the summer months or for use at crowded events that will be more heated.
What are the Different Types of Setting Spray?
Matte
This is the most popular finish for a spray, as keeping your skin from going greasy while wearing makeup is a common problem. The perfect alternative to constantly applying powder, spritzing a matte spray over makeup will help control shine without ever feeling heavy or looking cakey.
Dewy
A dewy finish beauty look is more modern and fresh, making it perfect for weddings or day makeup. It will give makeup a more blended feel and make products look as though they have melted into the skin.
Shimmer
If you want to add some glow to your makeup, a shimmer setting spray will add just the right amount of sparkle to your face without being too glittery. A shimmer setting spray will give the complexion a luminous appearance that works great at night or for more daring beauty looks.
Best Overall: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Pros
- Highly rated
- Makeup temperature control
- Oil-free
Cons
- Contains alcohol
- Spray dispenser isn’t as fine
- Some people may prefer the matte or dewy finish versions
Beauty superfans and makeup artists are all in agreement that this is the setting spray to reach for if you want to lock in your makeup for hours on end. This mist from Urban Decay is the brand's best selling product and shoppers rave about its ability to keep makeup looking freshly applied under any circumstances.
Whether you are working, dancing, partying or living in a sweltering climate, this spray ensures you never have to worry about your foundation budging. It even has a specially trademarked cooling technology which keeps your makeup from overheating and sliding off your face. A light spritz of this mist in a T shape and then an X across your face is all you need to extend the wear of your beauty look.
Best Budget: Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray
Pros
- Affordable
- Amazon best seller
- Comes in SPF version
Cons
- May not work for those with extremely sensitive skin
- Simple packaging
- Slightly stronger smell
This miracle mist from LA based beauty brand Milani comes in at just over $9 and along with over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon, make it a strong contender to become your new favorite setting spray. Customers can’t get enough of how dewy it leaves your makeup looking and how much it lengthens the overall wear of products.
It also doubles up as a primer by creating an even base for foundation and eyeshadow to blend into or can be worn on its own for a more natural look by giving the skin a clearer and brighter appearance.
Best Hypoallergenic: Physicians Formula InstaReady Setting Spray
Pros
- Cruelty free
- Ideal for sensitive skin
- Dermatologist tested
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone may like the scent
- May work better in a thinner bottle
While setting spray may be a relatively new beauty invention, Physicians Formula have been creating hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic makeup for almost a century and this mist is the one to go for if your skin can’t deal with heavy ingredients. Experts in formulating products to be gentle on the complexion without sacrificing on their ability to perform, this spray is free from parabens and fragrance but will still keep your makeup in place all day.
The unique blurring properties give your skin a real life filter effect making it appear airbrushed and smoother and has a matte finish so also works for those whose makeup tends to start going shiny after a couple of hours.
Best Splurge: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray
Pros
- Free from parabens and sulfates
- Transfer free
- Won’t settle into wrinkles or fine lines
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Spray dispenser could be finer
Add a luxurious finishing touch to your makeup with this divinely packaged setting mist from beauty queen Charlotte Tilbury. She used her experience as a makeup artist working on long fashion shoots to develop this product to ensure your full face of makeup stays put and doesn’t transfer to clothes.
It can be used as a primer to sandwich in makeup for extra longevity and contains skin healing antioxidants like green tea to keep your skin nourished while you wear it. The oil and silicone free formula also means it works great on both dry and oily skin.
Best for Dry Skin: Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray
Pros
- Dewy soft finish
- Non drying formula
- Dermatologist-tested
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone make like the coconut and vanilla scent
- Slightly smaller bottle
Anastasia Beverly Hills has created the perfect way for those with dry skin to set their makeup without having to worry about looking cakey. While applying too much powder on drier complexions can lead to pilling or flaking, this spray locks in products and will leave your skin with a dewy and refreshed finish right up until it's time to remove your makeup.
The uniquely designed atomizer delivers the mist lightly across the face and the formula is non comedogenic, oil and alcohol free so won’t clog your pores or irritate the skin. Bonus points for the fabulous packaging that brings the fun pack into applying your makeup.
Best for Oily Skin: NYX Matte Setting Spray
Pros
- Incredible price
- Controls shine
- Bestseller
- Contains skin enriching ingredients
Cons
- Packaging could be better
- Those with dry skin may prefer the NYX Dewy finish better
- Not everyone may like the scent
Sometimes powder isn’t enough to keep your shine under control and if you have oily skin continuously applying layer upon layer of product can lead to clogged pores and eventual breakouts. For those with oily complexions, this setting spray provides the perfect solution to keep your makeup matte and locked in while still allowing your skin to breathe.
A whopping 100,000 people have purchased this spray and rave about its makeup mattifying abilities. Shiny t-zones will soon become a distant memory after a light spritz of this over your makeup, you’ll wonder have you ever did without it.
Best Waterproof: Ben Nye Final Seal Setting Spray
Pros
- Waterproof
- Matte finish
- Sweat resistant
Cons
- Smaller bottle
- Not everyone may like the minty smell
- Not as widely available
Ben Nye started out creating makeup for tv and film and his setting spray was an industry secret for years, used by singers and dancers to keep their makeup in place while performing. Its unparalleled ability to lock in makeup and withstand water, heat and sweat meant it crossed over to the mainstream to become one of the most popular setting sprays on the market.
If you want to be extra sure your makeup won’t budge, investing in one of these little peppermint bottles will keep your makeup looking freshly applied for hours on end. Just be sure to double cleanse after using.
Best for Weddings: Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray Bridal
Pros
- Heat protection
- Doesn’t clog pores
- Smudge-free
Cons
- Packaging could be better
- Not as widely available
- Not everyone may like the scent
Skindinavia are setting spray experts and have created the ultimate mist to keep makeup in perfect condition all day no matter what your skin type. Whether you're a bride to be or attending as a guest, weddings are long events that often require an early morning makeup application that needs to last until well into the night.
This breathable spray is oil free so feels incredibly lightweight over your makeup. It also cools the skin to reduce sweat and keeps oil production under control to prevent excessive shine. A must have for anyone looking to extend the longevity of their beauty look.
Best Drugstore: e.l.f. Cosmetics Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist
Pros
- Contains skin enriching ingredients
- Shine free finish
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Some may not like the fresh cucumber fragrance
- Fewer reviews
- Basic packaging
Our favorite drugstore brand e.l.f never fails to deliver on high quality products at affordable prices. Coming in at just $10 not only does this spray keep your make in place it also infuses the skin with green tea, aloe and cucumber extract to soften and moisturize while you wear it.
You won’t have to worry about touch ups or excessive shine as this mattifying mist holds your makeup in place all day and night. The micro fine spray dispenser also makes for an easy and evenly distributed application in seconds.
Best Pore-Minimizing: Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Spray
Pros
- Reduces the appearance of pores
- Alcohol free
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- The nozzle for the spray is quite fine
- Those with oily skin may need a second spray after a few hours
This finishing spray from Benefit has two major features that sets it apart from others on the market - its pore erasing properties that leave skin with a soft focus finish and the fact that it is alcohol free. The gentle formula blurs foundation and seals in make up without using any drying or harsh ingredients and leaves you with a matte finish that lasts all day.
The extra fine mist works for every skin type, even sensitive and delicate complexions and is easily distributed lightly across the face for an even application through the specially designed bottle.
Best Makeup Artist Approved: MAC Fix+ Stay Over
Pros
- Alcohol free
- Used by beauty professionals
- Weightless feel
Cons
- Needs to be shaken before and after use to avoid clogging the bottle
- Fewer reviews
- Might not be mattifying enough for those with oily skin
A long time favorite with makeup artists who are often seen spritzing models with it backstage at fashion shows, this setting spray not only keeps your makeup in place but also protects against environmental stressors and blue light. If you live in a congested area or spend all day working in front of a computer, this mist will reduce the damaging effects of pollution and screen lights.
The non-oxidizing formula is also alcohol-free and has a breathable lightweight feel that hydrates your skin while you wear it. Suitable for all skin types, it has a matte velvet finish that flatters the complexion and makes for an overall more complete beauty look.
Best for Combination Skin: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist
Pros
- Multi-functional
- Nourishing ingredients
- Paraben and sulfate free
Cons
- Might not work as well with oily skin
- Slightly more expensive
- Fewer reviews
This setting spray from Rare beauty is the breakout hit from the collection due to the fact it can be worn as both a primer and a finishing mist and is packed full of skin enriching ingredients. Niacinamide is included to improve the overall appearance of skin while sodium hyaluronate simultaneously plumps up and hydrates the complexion.
For those who suffer from redness or patchiness, this spray also offers a unique cocktail of skin soothing botanicals such as lotus, gardenia and white waterlily to calm and cool the face throughout the day.
Best for Anti-Aging: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Pros
- Silky texture
- Works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Skin enhancing ingredients
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Isn’t the strongest setting spray
- Smaller bottle
Luxury skincare brand Tatcha have created this setting mist to be used both under and over makeup to achieve the ultimate luminous complexion. Loaded with nourishing ingredients, this spray works overtime against skin dullness, dryness and the signs of aging.
While the bottle is slightly smaller, just two spritz of this mist is enough to deliver a potent combination of okinawa red algae, hyaluronic acid, hadasei-3 anti-aging complex and green tea extract to deeply hydrate your skin and leave you with a glowy and radiant finish.
Best Hydrating: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray
Pros
- Contains hyaluronic acid
- Affordable
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Basic packaging
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
Boost your skin's suppleness while sealing in your makeup with this setting spray from dermatologist-recommended brand Neutrogena. Hyaluronic acid ensures that moisture is locked in and your skin remains hydrated for hours on end while wearing this mist.
Suitable for all skin types including those with sensitive skin, this hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula blends and seals in your makeup with a dewy and radiant finish that improves any beauty look.
Best on Natural Finish: Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Pros
- Skin revitalizing ingredients
- Cooling sensation
- Rave reviews
Cons
- Not the strongest setting spray
- Might not work for those looking for a matte finish
- Simple bottle
This is the spray to reach for if your face is in desperate need of refreshment. Alleviate tired and dull looking skin with this herbal megamix of rose and clarifying thyme for a brighter glow and a more rested looking complexion.
The ultimate pick me up for all skin types and priced at just under $7, having one of these bottles on hand means you will always be able to wake up your skin and deliver instant hydration in just a couple of spritzes.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Should I wear setting spray everyday?
A:Setting spray can definitely be worn everyday and is the best way to extend the longevity of your makeup without having to reapply frequently.
-
Q: How to use setting spray?
A:Setting spray is the last step in your makeup routine. Make sure all the products have dried on your face before spritzing, especially mascara, as spraying too soon after applying may lead to your eyelashes sticking together.
-
Q: How much should I spend on setting spray?
A:If you are looking for a setting spray for a special occasion, it can be worth investing in a mist designed especially for events such as weddings. If you need a spray for everyday many of the drugstore brands have incredible options at affordable prices.
