There’s a certain allure to wearing white sneakers to your gym workout. Whether you’re in a crop top with high-waisted leggings or a sweat-wicking shirt and shorts, white sneakers can effortlessly elevate any outfit. I strive to work out at least four or five times a week to clear my mind, build muscle and boost my confidence for my overall well-being. The gym is my escape where I can channel my frustrations or stress into any workout, all while staying on trend with the comfort and style of white sneakers.

Zappos has amazing shoe deals, and I can’t stop looking at the Reebok Work Fusion Flexweave Work EH Comp Toe.

Get the Reebok Work Fusion Flexweave™ Work EH Comp Toe starting at $115 (originally $160) at Zappos!

The Reebok Work Fusion Flexweave Work EH Comp Toe provides extra cushioning for every step of the way. The pair features a flexweave fabric and slip-resistant rubber outsoles that give your feet plenty of flexibility and durability. For any sweat that starts up during your workout, these Reeboks have a moisture-wicking nylon lining to keep your feet dry. What I love about these sneakers is that they’re stable enough for me to squat and do lunges properly. Plus, they’re on sale. I decided to test them at Equinox by the Hudson Yards in NYC and was shocked with how lightweight they were when I did every version of squats.

This pair has received hundreds of five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how they wore this pair for a 10-hour shift, saying “they did the job.” They continued, calling them “not too heavy at all and the only shoe I’ve found so far that did not hurt my feet after 10 hrs of standing and walking.” Another customer raved that these shoes “feel light weight and not too bulky.” They also shared that someone had mistaken them for Adidas. A final shopper noted that these are “true to size.”

Make sure to grab them while they’re on sale.

