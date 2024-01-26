Unlock Instant Cool Girl Status With This Reformation Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone’s wants to achieve that “cool girl” status. Scratch that — it’s not just a want, it’s practically a primal quest. And let’s not pretend otherwise. I’m totally guilty of idolizing it too. Remember those lunchtime loners in middle school? Nope, can’t relate — I was too busy being homeschooled, which, let me tell you, is like sitting at the loser table in the cafeteria of life.

It wasn’t until college that I even knew what being a “cool girl” meant, and spoiler alert: I wasn’t exactly the president of that club. Maybe that’s why I gravitated toward fashion trends and filling in the blanks of my pop culture knowledge, especially the gaping holes from the ’80s to the early 2000s.

Nevertheless, I’ve finally found my groove. It’s cozy meets chic meets “What would Hepburn do?” Which Hepburn, you ask? Both. While Katharine Hepburn reached for oversized menswear before it was a thing, Audrey found sweet nothings with feminine silhouettes that are still trending. I think they would approve of my next purchase: Reformation’s Desiree Velvet Top. It’s got a vintage feel with its luxe rose velvet and rhinestone straps — a mix of glitz and glamour.

What I love about this top is its versatility, spanning casual to dressy in a New York minute. Wear it with jeans and you’ve got yourself a going-out top that works day or night. Try it with a maxi skirt and you can attend your ex’s wedding with confidence. Its sweetheart bodice is sweet and sultry, with glitzy ornamentation on both sides.

Get the Desiree Velvet Top at Reformation for just $168!

Reformation’s clothing is made with sustainable practices that are mindful of our environment. As the brand’s site states: “Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2.” And who knows? Walking around naked might become the new trend in 2024. But for now, I highly recommend this top. You might even be invited to the cool kids’ table — or, you know, just start your own!

