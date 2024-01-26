Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As an NYC transplant, upon first moving, I didn’t understand the importance of having comfortable walking shoes. In my first weeks of living there, I’d run around the city in heels or other uncomfortable shoes and come home to torn up, blistered, sore feet (ick). It’s safe to say I learned my lesson very quickly — comfortable walking shoes in NYC are just a non-negotiable. But I’m a fashion girlie, so not just any walking shoes would do. I needed something that would go with several of my outfits, would provide support to my feet and have a stylish flair.

Insert: Steve Madden’s Possession Chunky Lace-Up Sneakers. I actually can’t say enough good things about them. Comfort? Check. Style? Check. Versatility? Also check. They really cross off all of the qualifications for a good pair of tennis shoes on my list. Since the moment I put them on my feet, they’ve been heaven-sent. Made with a thick inner padding and outsole, they provide extra cushioning. And though they’re chunky, they’re still light enough not to weigh me down. I truly barely notice their weight on my feet.

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Possession Chunky Lace-Up Sneakers for $99 at Macy’s!

Related: Shop Kyle Richards’ Favorite Running Shoes: ‘Asics Are Best for Me’ One Real Housewife who is getting real with her workout regimen is Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been open about her health and fitness journey on the show and social media. If your New Year’s resolution was to hit the gym more often, then Kyle is the ultimate source of inspiration. Not sure […]

As something that’s meant to help me commute around the city, these sneakers’ comfort is first priority — but their style is a close second. There’s something about a chunky dad shoe that adds visual weight to your feet and somehow helps to balance out your look. Consider the design, too — the main color of the shoe is white, followed by black with touches of tan. A neutral color scheme, the colors complement each other really well. The chunky design draws attention to the feet, while the neutral color scheme softens the look. The perfect balance.

From winter all the way to summer, I pair these shoes with literally everything. I’ve worn them with white summer dresses, sweater dresses in the winter, slip skirts, jeans, trousers, sweaters — you name it, I’ve probably worn it with them. You wouldn’t think such a distinct design would go with so many outfits, but they seem to go with nearly everything in my wardrobe. It also doesn’t hurt that much of my wardrobe has a neutral color scheme, which helps them work seamlessly with all of my ‘fits.

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Possession Chunky Lace-Up Sneakers for $99 at Macy’s!

Related: These Viral Sneaker Erasers Clean and Whiten Dirty Shoes Like Magic There’s no better feeling than a new pair of sneakers. So crisp and clean! But wear those shoes for a while, and soon enough the freshness will fade. As someone who lives in white sneakers, I go to great lengths to keep my kicks in pristine condition. Try as I might, however, I can’t prevent […]

I’ve had these Steve Maddens for over a year now and have really put the miles on them. I’ve worn them to fashion week, on trips, to work and even for going out with friends. They’ve really been through it and are still holding up just fine. They have a lace-up closure, which doesn’t come undone easily, and pull tabs in the back, making them easy to slip on. All of this considered, they’ve been well worth the $99 I paid for them — and, frankly, I’ll be re-purchasing if they ever start to get worn down.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been stopped in the street or complimented by friends while wearing these shoes. Each time I wear them, I feel confident and comfortable — the best way a good pair of tennis shoes can make you feel. If you’ve been looking for a pair that will do the same, I can assure you these won’t disappoint. You can find these, along with other stylish Steve Madden shoes, for just $99 at Macy’s. A solid price for what you’ll get out of them!

See it: Steve Madden Women’s Possession Chunky Lace-Up Sneakers for $99 at Macy’s!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Steve Madden here, and don’t forget to check out Macy’s for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us