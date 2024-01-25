Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no better feeling than a new pair of sneakers. So crisp and clean! But wear those shoes for a while, and soon enough the freshness will fade. As someone who lives in white sneakers, I go to great lengths to keep my kicks in pristine condition. Try as I might, however, I can’t prevent the inevitable build-up of dust and dirt — until I discovered SneakErasers, that is. These handy sponges magically remove grime and grit, restoring your sneakers to their original radiance!

The no. 1 bestseller in shoe cleaners on Amazon, these SneakErasers have gone viral on TikTok! I tried to buy my family a 10-pack a few months ago, but they were completely sold out online. Now that they’re finally back in stock, I recommend grabbing these shoe cleaners before they’re gone!

Get the SneakErasers Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaners for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Say goodbye to scuff marks and stains on your shoes’ soles with the SneakErasers Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaners! Dare I say that using these sponges is actually kind of fun? There’s something so satisfying about watching your favorite footwear bounce back before your eyes. It’s the same feeling you get when you complete a puzzle or scratch off a lottery ticket.

Simply wet the sponge with water and then gently buff your sneakers’ soles. And then use the orange side to swipe away any remnants. This method revived my white Nike Air Force One sneakers, which had turned yellow-ish from years of wear. Now they’re back and better than ever!

According to one review, these SneakErasers “work like a charm. I cleaned two pairs of shoes and could not believe the results! Awesome.” Another shopper said, “Using SneakErasers was a breeze. I’m no expert when it comes to cleaning sneakers, but this product was foolproof. All you need to do is take the eraser, wet it with water, rub it on your sneakers, and let it work its magic. It couldn’t be simpler.”

Want to step out in gleaming and glistening shoes? Then shop these bestselling SneakErasers at Amazon!

