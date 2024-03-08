Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Wedding season is right around the corner! And if you’re a 2024 bride, that means you’re probably still in planning mode (you got this, girl!). From floral arrangements to food and beverages, the amount of decisions to make can be pretty daunting.

When it comes to wedding weekend fashion, the star of the show is obviously your white gown on the big day. But don’t forget about your rehearsal dinner look! This is a chance to express your style with an outfit that fits your vibe.

Below are 17 rehearsal dinner dresses and jumpsuits that are $70 or less. Whether you’re boho-chic or beachy, classic or comfy, we’ve got a dreamy design for you.

Strapless Stunners

Show a little cold shoulder with these divine dresses! There’s something so sophisticated about a strapless silhouette — it’s both timeless and trendy. Each of these strapless styles comes with a special detail: a bow, satin fabric and pockets.

1. Bow Beauty: Strapless Bridal Midi Dress With a Bow Train — just $70!

2. Easy Elegance: Merokeety Strapless Satin Wedding Guest Maxi Dress — originally $50, now just $42!

3. Short But Sweet: Strapless Satin A-Line Evening Mini Dress With Pockets — just $69!

Mini Must-Haves

These mini dresses will keep you cool on a hot summer night! All three short styles feature an A-line shape for a flattering and forgiving fit. Twist and twirl in these playful pieces!

4. Connect the Dots: Polka Dots Mesh Long-Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress — just $48!

5. In a Flutter: Surplice Ruffle Flutter Sleeves A-Line Flowy Mini Dress — just $46!

6. Business in the Front, Party in the Back: High-Neck Open-Back Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress With Pockets — originally $50, now just $39!

Magical Midis

If you ask Us, midi dresses are the perfect length — not too long and not too short. Each of these midi dresses is designed with an eye-catching neckline (one-shoulder, off-the-shoulder and halter-neck) for added intrigue. Stay classy and sassy with these feminine frocks!

7. Officially Off-the-Shoulder: Kirundo Off-the-Shoulder Satin Midi Cocktail Dress — originally $60, now just $54!

8. Top Tier: Zesica Halter-Neck Ruffle Tiered Layered Chiffon Flowy Midi Dress — originally $52, now just $35!

9. One-Shoulder Wonder: Merokeety One-Shoulder Smocked Flowy Midi Dress — originally $67, now just $44!

Satin Staples

Satin may get a bad rap due to its clingy nature, but if you’re looking at an early spring wedding date — or will be indoors — we think it’s an easy win. Plus, it photographs fabulously!

10. Asymmetrical Aesthetic: Pretty Garden Mock-Neck Satin Cocktail Party Maxi Dress — just $54!

11. Long-Sleeve Lover: Pretty Garden Long-Sleeve Satin Belted Maxi Cocktail Dress — just $63!

12. Silky-Smooth Slip: Spaghetti Strap Satin Slip Cocktail Dress — just $39!

Lace Looks

Put a fresh spin on traditional fabric with these lace mini dresses! These feminine frocks are the perfect balance between sophisticated and sultry. Our first option just so happens to be on sale for 72% off!

13. Little Lace Dress: MSLG Sleeveless Lace Mini Dress — originally $60, now just $17!

14. Long-Sleeve Lace: Allegra K Long-Sleeve Lace Mini Dress — originally $68, now just $38!

15. A Mini Moment: Merokeety Lace Mini Dress — originally $70, now just $53!

Jazzy Jumpsuits

Jumping for you! If dresses just aren’t your jam, then try an elevated jumpsuit instead. Both of these styles feature a cinched waist to accentuate your shape. Comfy-chic is always a vibe!

16. Take the Plunge: V-Neck Halter Wide-Leg Wedding Jumpsuit With Pockets — just $54!

17. Below the Belt: Anrabess One-Shoulder Belted Jumpsuit — just $48!