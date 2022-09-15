Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here comes the bride! Many little girls dream of the day they’ll walk down the aisle to marry the love of their lives. After all, a wedding is one of the most memorable milestones imaginable! There are countless rom-coms devoted to this theme: My Best Friend’s Wedding, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, The Wedding Planner, Made of Honor, 27 Dresses, Bridesmaids…the list goes on and on. But you don’t have to wait until your wedding date to wear a white dress! One of the most special occasions for brides-to-be leading up to the big day? Your bridal shower.

We think of a wedding much like we think of our birthday — extra opportunities to celebrate well in advance! If a wedding is our birthday party, then a bridal shower is brunch with our besties. Traditionally held during the daytime, this pre-wedding event is a chance for Us to show off our Sunday best surrounded by our favorite gals. What could be better?

According to etiquette expert Diane Gottsman, there’s some flexibility when it comes to fashion at a bridal shower. “There’s not one particular dress code,” she told Brides. “But it’s always better to dress up than down.” That’s always our style strategy!

How We Picked the Best Bridal Shower Dresses for Brides:

Since the wedding is your moment to turn heads in a long white gown, the bridal shower is the perfect setting to make a splash in a more casual number. We had way too much fun coming up with this curated list of bridal shower looks!

With style, comfort and price point in mind, we aimed to choose flattering frocks that would appeal to a wide range of women. Although we mostly stuck to shorter silhouettes (minis and midis), there really aren’t strict rules when it comes to your shower. You do you, girl!

Say ‘yes’ to the other dress in one of these 11 bridal shower dresses!

Lulus Westwood White Half Sleeve Sheath Dress

Keep it classy in this stretchy sheath dress from Lulus! Featuring half sleeves and a fitted waist with front pleats, this flattering dress is appropriate for a special event in any season. As one shopper said, “This style could be worn on so many different occasions though and dressed up or down. It’s such a versatile dress that is comfortable yet form-fitting and looks professional yet super cute and flattering! Highly recommend.”

Pros:

Classy

Longer sleeves for cooler weather

Cons:

Some say it runs a little small

2. Selkie x Revolve The Boleyn Dress

Can we hear a little commotion for the dress? From the puff shoulders and ruched sleeves to the bustier cups and asymmetric tiered ruffle skirt, this elegant mini dress is a showstopper! Available in sizes XXS to 6X, this flattering frock fits women of all shapes and sizes. One shopper gushed, “I’m obsessed with this dress! It fits like a glove and complements my body type.”

Pros:

Unique statement piece

Flattering

Inclusive sizing

Cons:

Sleeves run long

3. House of CB Tallulah Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

I own this midi dress in the white floral pattern, and it is hands-down the most flattering dress I’ve ever worn. The corsetry boning snatches your waist and the puff sleeves slim your arms, while the ruched tie top lifts your chest and the side slit shows off a little leg. Romantic and seductive at the same time! One reviewer raved, “This dress fits me like it was made for me! I am absolutely in love! As someone who also sews, the construction of this dress is unreal! It is beautifully made.”

Pros:

Ultra-flattering

Multiple colors/patterns available

Cons:

Tight around bodice

4. Miessial Women’s Tied Waist Floral Flowy Dress

Easy, breezy, beautiful! If you’re going for more of a laidback look that you can rock anywhere from your bridal shower to brunch, this long sleeve dress is a winner. We’re simply smitten with all the darling details! The Swiss dot fabric and lace trim make this affordable mini stand out from the rest.

Pros:

Very affordable ($43)

Flattering

Cons:

Lace panel is slightly see-through

5. Likely Rosalia Midi Dress

Most Likely to Steal the Show at Your Bridal Shower? This knee-length sheath dress by Likely. Designed with a sweetheart neckline, cap sleeves and a sultry slit, this timeless dress has the most sophisticated silhouette. Shop now before it sells out!

Pros:

On sale!

Fits like a glove

Cons:

Some sizes are sold out

6. En Saison Poplin Tiered Cotton Midi Dress

Want to feel like a princess at your bridal shower? This cottagecore tiered dress delivers! Featuring puff sleeves, a tie front and POCKETS, this poplin midi is just as comfy as it is pretty. One shopper even called it “the perfect dress.”

Pros:

Super comfortable

Flattering

Cons:

Style might not be dressy enough for your shower

7. Lulus Molinetto White Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Top tier! This lovely lace dress is perfect for any bride who prefers a longer length. Between the ruffled accents and tiered skirt, this maxi was made for twirling! One bride reported, “I loved this dress. If I could wear it every day, I would. It was so comfy and such a hit for my bridal shower! It was flattering in the chest area. The layers were just enough to make you feel feminine and sassy at the same time.”

Pros:

Maxi length

Comfortable

Cons:

Low cut (but still tasteful)

8. Katie May Boss Lady Dress

Not all heroes wear capes — but all brides should considering wearing this blazer dress with cape sleeves! Feel like a Boss Bride in this Boss Lady Dress. According to one bride, “This is by far the most wonderful dress I’ve ever had. I like it better than my wedding dress even — I’m obsessed. It makes you walk a little taller and is a total knockout.”

Pros:

Comfy-chic

Statement piece

Cons:

Low cut and revealing

9. Lulus Love You Best White One-Shoulder Ruffled Tulip Midi Dress

One-shoulder wonder! This asymmetrical midi dress is form-fitting and flattering. Plus, the side ruffles act as tummy control! One bride shared, “This slit hits at just the right spot and the side ruffles cover anything when you are sitting down. Super forgiving fit and so flattering for anyone with a small tummy you are trying to hide. I am genuinely obsessed with this one, it’s a classic!”

Pros:

Flattering

Tummy control

Cons:

Some say slit runs a little high

10. Lulus Remarkable White Lace Dress

This white lace dress truly is remarkable! (Trust me — I own it and love it!) The stretchy fabric contours to your body, comfortably hugging your curves. Featuring sheer eyelash lace throughout the sheath silhouette, this midi is both classy and flirty. Sheer perfection!

Pros:

Comfortable

Elegant

Cons:

Slightly sheer in certain areas — not for everyone

11. Lovers and Friends Alize Mini Dress

Ready to wow in white? This gorgeous mini dress includes sheer blouson sleeves with subtle polka dots and organza fabric with draped fabric overlay. This review sums up our sentiments: “OMG!! This dress was amazing. I wore it to my bridal shower and everyone loved it.”

Pros:

One-of-a-kind design

Chic

Lightweight and airy

Cons:

Some say it runs a little large

