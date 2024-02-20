Reviews Say This Is the “Warmest Sweater I’ve Ever Owned”

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for something cuddly and warm to wrap up in while the weather is still deciding whether it’s going to be cold or springlike? If your current sweater collection isn’t doing it for you, it might be time to seek out something else, namely a sweater that looks and feels like putting on a warm blanket.

The Yanekop Oversized Sherpa Pullover is just $20 at Amazon, and it’s a big, fluffy sherpa pullover that you’ll wonder how you lived without this entire time. It’s seriously super warm and cozy, and it looks great with just about anything. And should we say it again? It’s just $20! That’s insanely cheap! It’s 54% off its normal price of $43 right now.

Get the Yanekop Oversized Sherpa Pullover for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This baggy, oversized fit sweater is the perfect antidote to cold mornings, with its zip up collar with hood, roomy side pockets for your hands, and allover softness. Whether you’re headed to school every day or going off to work in cold weather that cuts to your bone or you just want something to cuddle up in a bit, this is the perfect option.

Reviewers can’t get enough of this sweater, and have made that clear in their evaluations of the sweater.

“Warmest sweater I’ve ever owned,” one buyer proclaimed. I was a bit iffy about buying this, but I am so glad I took the plunge. This is an awesome sweater. It’s nice and fluffy, warm and fits perfectly.”

“Warm, cozy and ever so snuggly!” another wrote. “I love this top! Workmanship is terrific and the fabric is so, so very soft and thicker than I expected.”

If you need a super warm sweater you can rely on when it gets super cold outside, this is an excellent buy for just $20! Just be sure you get yours quickly before they’re all sold out.

